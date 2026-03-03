National Healthcare Properties Announces $64 million SHOP Acquisition

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement for a $64 million senior housing operating portfolio (“SHOP”) acquisition. This portfolio consists of 13 senior living communities comprised of 592 assisted living units in eight states. NHP intends to acquire these communities under the RIDEA structure through a joint venture with Discovery Senior Living (“Discovery”), which has been managing and is expected to continue managing these communities post-closing.

NHP’s fourth quarter 2025 cash NOI from the SHOP segment would been approximately 40% of its total cash NOI inclusive of the fourth quarter performance of this portfolio. In addition, as part of this transaction, NHP will hold a right of first refusal and purchase option on an additional 13 senior living communities with approximately 500 assisted living units currently managed by Discovery.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone for NHP as we continue expanding and diversifying our exposure to needs-based and private pay-focused SHOP communities, as the country’s aging population and limited new supply have set the stage for durable growth,” said Michael Anderson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “This acquisition also demonstrates our ability to source off-market transactions through strong integration with leading operators such as Discovery. We are proud to partner with Discovery on these assets to continue to drive occupancy, RevPOR and cash NOI margin growth.”

“We are extremely excited to continue growing our relationship with NHP, a proven, sophisticated and capable owner, who shares our vision and passion for serving seniors while relentlessly optimizing performance of the communities in which they thrive,” said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery. “I am enthusiastic about the future as we continue working with the NHP team to collectively build a world-class portfolio of communities together.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals as specified in the purchase and sale agreement. NHP expects to own approximately 98.5% of the joint venture.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. Discovery, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery’s family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing and managing diverse senior living communities across the United States for three decades.

