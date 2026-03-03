ICBA Securities Selects The Baker Group as New Endorsed Provider Following Comprehensive Review

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICBA Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), announced today it has selected The Baker Group as its exclusive broker-dealer provider, marking the first time the organization has chosen a new-broker since its founding in 1988. The selection follows a comprehensive review of prospective firms and was unanimously approved by ICBA Securities’ board of directors.

“This partnership reflects a strong alignment with what community banks need from trusted providers,” said ICBA Securities Chairman Thomas Bates, Jr., who also serves as president and CEO of Legends Bank in Clarksville, Tenn. “The Baker Group brings decades of experience working with community banks, a deep understanding of the challenges we face, and a commitment to education that helps bank leaders make informed, strategic decisions. This relationship will provide our peers with access to proven tools and insights that strengthen balance-sheet management and support long-term stability.”

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with ICBA,” said Carl Huxley, CEO at The Baker Group. “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to unite around our shared mission of empowering and supporting community banks. By combining the long-standing strengths and expertise of both organizations, we look forward to delivering even greater value to ICBA member banks and the communities they serve.”

Founded in 1979, the Baker Group focuses almost exclusively on the balance-sheet needs of community banks and is widely recognized for its work in helping institutions manage interest rate risk. The firm already serves hundreds of ICBA members and is endorsed by the Independent Bankers of Texas and the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

“The selection underscores ICBA Securities’ commitment to partner with companies that deliver targeted expertise and measurable value to community banks,” said ICBA Senior Executive Vice President of Innovation Kevin Tweddle. “The Baker Group is a recognized leader in supporting balance-sheet management and interest-rate risk strategies. Through this endorsement, we are expanding access to specialized products, services, and education designed to help our members compete and win while navigating evolving market conditions.”

Community bankers interested in learning more about The Baker Group can visit them at booth 433 during ICBA LIVE, set for March 6-9 in San Diego, Calif. In addition to its presence on the Expo, Baker representatives will participate in learning labs highlighting interest rate risk management and balance-sheet strategies for community banks.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

About ICBA Securities

ICBA Securities provides a full suite of fixed income products for community banks through its exclusively endorsed broker, The Baker Group. Baker also has state-of-the-art asset/liability and bond accounting products. ICBA Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ICBA, collaborates with Baker to provide a full calendar of educational events for community bankers and investment professionals. ICBA Securities is endorsed by 34 affiliated state banking associations.

About The Baker Group

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, The Baker Group is one of the nation’s largest independently owned securities firms, specializing in investment portfolio management, interest rate risk management, balance sheet strategies and education for community banks nationwide. The firm is committed to providing honest, insightful, and client-focused solutions to help community banks achieve high performance. More information is available at www.gobaker.com.

