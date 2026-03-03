Cross Keys Capital Advises SEPA Pain & Spine in Its Partnership with DxTx Pain & Spine

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SEPA Pain & Spine (SEPA) in its partnership with DxTx Pain & Spine(DxTx).

SEPA Pain & Spine is a leading community-based pain management practice serving Southeast Pennsylvania for over 25 years, with 6 locations, 2 surgical centers, and 7 physicians. SEPA specializes in cutting-edge interventional pain management to treat a wide range of chronic and debilitating conditions, including back pain, neck pain, joint pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, migraines, nerve injuries, and other sources of persistent pain. The deal team consisted of Michael Papadakis, Jeanne Proia, Chris Gammill, Victor Arocho, and Andres Poveda.

Led by Drs. Patrick Fall, Jeremy Jaffe, Philip Sasso, and Sanjay Shah, SEPA Pain & Spine delivers compassionate and personalized care. The practice develops customized treatment plans featuring state-of-the-art interventional techniques, such as spinal injections, joint injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, Botox injections, intrathecal pain pumps, and spinal cord stimulation. The practice is supported by an exceptional in-house management staff focused on helping patients regain independence and improve their quality of life.

“We are excited to partner with DxTx because they share our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care and clinical excellence,” said Patrick Fall, D.O. “This partnership allows us to build on what has made SEPA successful while gaining the scale, resources, and operational support needed to better serve our patients and referring physicians. I’m especially grateful to the Cross Keys team for their expert guidance throughout the process, ensuring everything aligned seamlessly with our values and vision for the future.”

"We are thrilled to partner with SEPA Pain & Spine, a highly respected interventional pain practice known for its exceptional patient care serving the communities in Bucks County and beyond. This important milestone advances our mission to build the leading national network of physicians and providers focused on diagnosing and treating the root causes of pain, rather than just masking symptoms. Integrating SEPA's expertise and dedicated team strengthens our capabilities, expands access to high quality interventional care, and drives better outcomes for patients. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Mike Lemonds, President of DxTx.

SEPA Pain & Spine was represented by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney for legal counsel.

About DxTx Pain & Spine

DxTx is a majority physician- and family-owned business that operates surgery centers and practices dedicated to the precise diagnosis and treatment of spine and pain conditions. With approximately 70 locations spanning eleven states, DxTx adheres to a unique model characterized by high physician ownership, physician respect, and a steadfast commitment to compliant patient care. DxTx provides fully integrated support across compliance, HR, finance, operations, and revenue cycle management, allowing practices to engage through operational partnerships today with the opportunity to explore deeper ownership alignment over time. Visit www.DxTxpas.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses nationally.

Cross Keys Capital’s healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm’s healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital, or to discuss a potential partnership or sale, please contact Michael Papadakis, Managing Director, at 954-540-1891 or mpapadakis@ckcap.com. Visit us online at www.ckcap.com.

The terms of the transaction are undisclosed.