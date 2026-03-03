Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (NasdaqGS: OXSQH) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

  • On February 26, 2026, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
Month EndingRecord DatePayment DateAmount Per Share
April 30, 2026April 16, 2026April 30, 2026$0.035
May 31, 2026May 15, 2026May 29, 2026$0.035
June 30, 2026June 16, 2026June 30, 2026$0.035
    
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2025 stood at $1.69, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2025 of $1.95.
  • Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $5.4 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with approximately $5.6 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 amounted to approximately $10.4 million, compared with approximately $10.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
      • $5.3 million from our debt investments;
      • $4.3 million from our CLO equity investments; and
      • $0.8 million from other income.
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $5.0 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 14.5% at current cost, compared with 14.6% as of September 30, 2025;
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 8.6%, compared with 9.7% as of September 30, 2025;
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing senior secured note investments at current cost was 9.5%, which was approximately the same as of September 30, 2025; and
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 14.2%, compared with 14.3% as of September 30, 2025.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $12.9 million, consisting of:
    • NII of approximately $5.4 million;
    • Net realized losses of approximately $2.3 million; and
    • Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $16.0 million. 
  • During the fourth quarter of 2025, our investment activity consisted of purchases of approximately $18.0 million and repayments of approximately $7.4 million. No sales were made during the quarter.
  • Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2025, which was approximately the same as of September 30, 2025.
  • As of December 31, 2025, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $5.0 million.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we issued a total of approximately 4.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $7.9 million. As of December 31, 2025, we had approximately 86.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.

We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871, access code number 4928384. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-800-770-2030. The replay pass-code number is 4928384.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
     
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS        
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $390,403,599 and $358,356,496, respectively) $251,731,345  $256,238,759 
Affiliated investments (cost: $0 and $16,836,822, respectively)     4,614,100 
Cash equivalents (cost of $51,236,068 and $34,433,088, respectively)  51,236,068   34,433,088 
Cash  698,579   493,380 
Interest and distributions receivable  2,002,161   2,724,049 
Other assets  1,070,958   1,227,598 
Total assets $306,739,111  $299,730,974 
LIABILITIES        
Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $996,075 and $1,381,619, respectively  79,503,925   79,118,381 
Notes payable – 7.75% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,621,662 and $0, respectively  72,128,338    
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $0 and $309,812, respectively     44,480,938 
Securities purchased, not settled  5,944,969   12,027,463 
Accrued interest payable  1,703,438   1,204,487 
Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate  1,036,058   1,215,964 
Accrued expenses  1,017,581   1,018,261 
Total liabilities  161,334,309   139,065,494 
         
NET ASSETS        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 86,060,964 and 69,758,938 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  860,610   697,590 
Capital in excess of par value  523,040,484   487,943,476 
Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)  (378,496,292)  (327,975,586)
Total net assets  145,404,802   160,665,480 
Total liabilities and net assets $306,739,111  $299,730,974 
Net asset value per common share $1.69  $2.30 


OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
       
  Year Ended
December 31,
2025		 Year Ended
December 31,
2024		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023
   (Unaudited)         
INVESTMENT INCOME            
From non-affiliated/non-control investments:            
Interest income $21,091,225  $24,929,287  $33,592,166 
Income from securitization vehicles and investments  16,452,752   15,403,586   16,796,699 
Other income  2,794,896   2,350,332   1,435,316 
Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments  40,338,873   42,683,205   51,824,181 
Total investment income  40,338,873   42,683,205   51,824,181 
EXPENSES            
Interest expense  9,244,234   7,847,320   10,825,877 
Base Fee  4,184,721   4,310,484   4,613,664 
Professional fees  1,557,637   1,537,434   1,426,098 
Compensation expense  950,164   746,762   825,226 
Director’s fees  408,500   417,500   429,500 
Insurance  267,450   308,552   329,892 
Transfer agent and custodian fees  162,626   260,330   246,562 
General and administrative  615,660   597,883   638,350 
Excise tax  354,957   216,528   1,423,686 
Total expenses before incentive fees  17,745,949   16,242,793   20,758,855 
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees        3,705,387 
Capital gains incentive fees         
Total incentive fees        3,705,387 
Total expenses  17,745,949   16,242,793   24,464,242 
Net investment income  22,592,924   26,440,412   27,359,939 
NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) AND REALIZED GAINS/(LOSSES) ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS            
Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments:            
Non-Affiliate/non-control investments  (24,331,795)  76,337,750   6,198,413 
Affiliated investments     (661,992)  926,274 
Total net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments  (24,331,795)  75,675,758   7,124,687 
Net realized losses:            
Non-affiliated/non-control investments  (16,826,078)  (96,236,489)  (17,056,245)
Extinguishment of debt  (166,118)     (190,353)
Total net realized losses  (16,992,196)  (96,236,489)  (17,246,598)
Net change in unrealized and realized losses  (41,323,991)  (20,560,731)  (10,131,911)
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations. $(18,731,067) $5,879,681  $17,238,028 
Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $0.30  $0.42  $0.51 
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $(0.25) $0.09  $0.32 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted):  76,432,486   63,465,255   53,919,104 
Distributions per share $0.42  $0.42  $0.54 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Year Ended
December 31,
2025		 Year Ended
December 31,
2024		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited)        
Per Share Data                   
Net asset value at beginning of year $2.30  $2.55   $2.78   $4.92  $4.55 
Net investment income(1)  0.30   0.42    0.51    0.42   0.32 
Net realized and unrealized (losses)/gains(2)  (0.52)  (0.33)   (0.19)   (2.14)  0.47 
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations  (0.22)  0.09    0.32    (1.72)  0.79 
Distributions per share from net investment income  (0.42)  (0.42)   (0.54)   (0.42)  (0.42)
Distributions based on weighted average share impact         (0.01)       
Tax return of capital distributions(3)                 
Total distributions  (0.42)  (0.42)   (0.55)   (0.42)  (0.42)
Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses  0.03   0.08            
Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross                 
Net asset value at end of year $1.69  $2.30   $2.55   $2.78  $4.92 
Per share market value at beginning of year $2.44  $2.86   $3.12   $4.08  $3.05 
Per share market value at end of year $1.76  $2.44   $2.86   $3.12  $4.08 
Total return based on Market Value(4)  (11.92)%  (1.64)%   9.34%   (14.11)%  47.38%
Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)  (8.26)%  6.67%   11.15%   (34.96)%  17.36%
Shares outstanding at end of year  86,060,964   69,758,938    59,300,472    49,844,796   49,690,059 
Ratios/Supplemental Data(7)                   
Net assets at end of year (000’s) $145,405  $160,665   $151,309   $138,672  $244,595 
Average net assets (000’s) $153,815  $152,362   $149,944   $192,785  $242,589 
Ratio of expenses to average net assets  11.54%  10.66%   16.32%   11.64%  8.69%
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets  14.69%  17.35%   18.25%   10.73%  6.64%
Portfolio turnover rate(6)  23.23%  33.66%   3.85%   17.09%  11.09%


(1)Represents per share net investment income for the year, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(4)Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.
(5)Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(6)Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(7)The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021:


  Year Ended
December 31,
2025		 Year Ended
December 31,
2024		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		Year Ended
December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited)       
Ratio of expenses to average net assets:              
Expenses before incentive fees 11.54% 10.66% 13.84% 11.64% 8.69%
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees % % 2.47% % %
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 5.53% 5.51% 9.10% 5.23% 4.36%
                

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


