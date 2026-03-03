Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (NasdaqGS: OXSQH) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

On February 26, 2026, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share April 30, 2026 April 16, 2026 April 30, 2026 $0.035 May 31, 2026 May 15, 2026 May 29, 2026 $0.035 June 30, 2026 June 16, 2026 June 30, 2026 $0.035

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2025 stood at $1.69, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2025 of $1.95.



Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $5.4 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with approximately $5.6 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.



Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 amounted to approximately $10.4 million, compared with approximately $10.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $5.3 million from our debt investments; $4.3 million from our CLO equity investments; and $0.8 million from other income.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $5.0 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 14.5% at current cost, compared with 14.6% as of September 30, 2025; The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 8.6%, compared with 9.7% as of September 30, 2025; The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing senior secured note investments at current cost was 9.5%, which was approximately the same as of September 30, 2025; and The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 14.2%, compared with 14.3% as of September 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $12.9 million, consisting of: NII of approximately $5.4 million; Net realized losses of approximately $2.3 million; and Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $16.0 million.



During the fourth quarter of 2025, our investment activity consisted of purchases of approximately $18.0 million and repayments of approximately $7.4 million. No sales were made during the quarter.

Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2025, which was approximately the same as of September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $5.0 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we issued a total of approximately 4.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $7.9 million. As of December 31, 2025, we had approximately 86.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.



OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $390,403,599 and $358,356,496, respectively) $ 251,731,345 $ 256,238,759 Affiliated investments (cost: $0 and $16,836,822, respectively) — 4,614,100 Cash equivalents (cost of $51,236,068 and $34,433,088, respectively) 51,236,068 34,433,088 Cash 698,579 493,380 Interest and distributions receivable 2,002,161 2,724,049 Other assets 1,070,958 1,227,598 Total assets $ 306,739,111 $ 299,730,974 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $996,075 and $1,381,619, respectively 79,503,925 79,118,381 Notes payable – 7.75% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,621,662 and $0, respectively 72,128,338 — Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $0 and $309,812, respectively — 44,480,938 Securities purchased, not settled 5,944,969 12,027,463 Accrued interest payable 1,703,438 1,204,487 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 1,036,058 1,215,964 Accrued expenses 1,017,581 1,018,261 Total liabilities 161,334,309 139,065,494 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 86,060,964 and 69,758,938 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 860,610 697,590 Capital in excess of par value 523,040,484 487,943,476 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (378,496,292 ) (327,975,586 ) Total net assets 145,404,802 160,665,480 Total liabilities and net assets $ 306,739,111 $ 299,730,974 Net asset value per common share $ 1.69 $ 2.30





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended

December 31,

2025 Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income $ 21,091,225 $ 24,929,287 $ 33,592,166 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 16,452,752 15,403,586 16,796,699 Other income 2,794,896 2,350,332 1,435,316 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 40,338,873 42,683,205 51,824,181 Total investment income 40,338,873 42,683,205 51,824,181 EXPENSES Interest expense 9,244,234 7,847,320 10,825,877 Base Fee 4,184,721 4,310,484 4,613,664 Professional fees 1,557,637 1,537,434 1,426,098 Compensation expense 950,164 746,762 825,226 Director’s fees 408,500 417,500 429,500 Insurance 267,450 308,552 329,892 Transfer agent and custodian fees 162,626 260,330 246,562 General and administrative 615,660 597,883 638,350 Excise tax 354,957 216,528 1,423,686 Total expenses before incentive fees 17,745,949 16,242,793 20,758,855 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — — 3,705,387 Capital gains incentive fees — — — Total incentive fees — — 3,705,387 Total expenses 17,745,949 16,242,793 24,464,242 Net investment income 22,592,924 26,440,412 27,359,939 NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) AND REALIZED GAINS/(LOSSES) ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments (24,331,795 ) 76,337,750 6,198,413 Affiliated investments — (661,992 ) 926,274 Total net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments (24,331,795 ) 75,675,758 7,124,687 Net realized losses: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (16,826,078 ) (96,236,489 ) (17,056,245 ) Extinguishment of debt (166,118 ) — (190,353 ) Total net realized losses (16,992,196 ) (96,236,489 ) (17,246,598 ) Net change in unrealized and realized losses (41,323,991 ) (20,560,731 ) (10,131,911 ) Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations. $ (18,731,067 ) $ 5,879,681 $ 17,238,028 Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.30 $ 0.42 $ 0.51 Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ (0.25 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 76,432,486 63,465,255 53,919,104 Distributions per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.54

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year Ended

December 31,

2025 Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of year $ 2.30 $ 2.55 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 $ 4.55 Net investment income(1) 0.30 0.42 0.51 0.42 0.32 Net realized and unrealized (losses)/gains(2) (0.52 ) (0.33 ) (0.19 ) (2.14 ) 0.47 Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations (0.22 ) 0.09 0.32 (1.72 ) 0.79 Distributions per share from net investment income (0.42 ) (0.42 ) (0.54 ) (0.42 ) (0.42 ) Distributions based on weighted average share impact — — (0.01 ) — — Tax return of capital distributions(3) — — — — — Total distributions (0.42 ) (0.42 ) (0.55 ) (0.42 ) (0.42 ) Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses 0.03 0.08 — — — Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross — — — — — Net asset value at end of year $ 1.69 $ 2.30 $ 2.55 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 Per share market value at beginning of year $ 2.44 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.05 Per share market value at end of year $ 1.76 $ 2.44 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 Total return based on Market Value(4) (11.92 )% (1.64 )% 9.34 % (14.11 )% 47.38 % Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) (8.26 )% 6.67 % 11.15 % (34.96 )% 17.36 % Shares outstanding at end of year 86,060,964 69,758,938 59,300,472 49,844,796 49,690,059 Ratios/Supplemental Data (7) Net assets at end of year (000’s) $ 145,405 $ 160,665 $ 151,309 $ 138,672 $ 244,595 Average net assets (000’s) $ 153,815 $ 152,362 $ 149,944 $ 192,785 $ 242,589 Ratio of expenses to average net assets 11.54 % 10.66 % 16.32 % 11.64 % 8.69 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets 14.69 % 17.35 % 18.25 % 10.73 % 6.64 % Portfolio turnover rate(6) 23.23 % 33.66 % 3.85 % 17.09 % 11.09 %





(1) Represents per share net investment income for the year, based upon weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share. (3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. (4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share. (5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. (6) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value. (7) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021:





Year Ended

December 31,

2025 Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Expenses before incentive fees 11.54 % 10.66 % 13.84 % 11.64 % 8.69 % Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — % — % 2.47 % — % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 5.53 % 5.51 % 9.10 % 5.23 % 4.36 %

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.



Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

