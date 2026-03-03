Hub Group Files Form 12b-25

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced that it has filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be delayed in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The extension is required to allow additional time to finalize the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. As previously announced, the Company plans to restate its financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2025. The Company is continuing to assess the potential impact to its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Hub Group is working diligently to finalize its results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and expects to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the restatement of Hub Group’s previously-issued financial statements and the expected timing of Hub Group’s full year 2025 earnings release and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Hub Group’s ability to complete the restatement of its previously-issued financial statements; adjustments that may arise in connection with Hub Group’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025; further delay in the financial close process or the related audit; and other risks discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

