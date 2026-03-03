AI Infrastructure Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Advancements in Specialized Hardware Like GPUs, TPUs, and ASICs for Enhanced Deep Learning Performance

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is expected to grow from $158.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $418.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Technological Advances and Applications
Technological advances in the AI infrastructure market involve innovations in highly specialized hardware. The computational demands of large language models (LLMs) and other complex AI algorithms have necessitated a shift away from general-purpose processors toward specialized GPUs, which excel at the parallel processing required for deep learning, as well as ASICs such as Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) and custom chips from major hyperscalers.
These custom chips are optimized for specific AI tasks -- either model training or inference -- through features such as lowprecision arithmetic and optimized on-chip memory access, which dramatically improve the speed and energy efficiency required to handle the power consumption demands of today's AI data centers.
Enhanced processing power fuels the development and scaling of generative AI applications, from creating hyper-realistic content to deploying AI agents capable of complex reasoning and multi-step workflows in enterprise environments. Furthermore, technological advances are driving the shift to edge AI, where inference and real-time processing are performed closer to the data source, such as on factory floors, in autonomous vehicles, or via IoT devices.
This is enabled by more efficient, lower-power AI accelerators that can be seamlessly integrated with 5G networks, thereby reducing latency. This capability allows for instantaneous decision-making in safety-critical systems, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, and personalized customer experiences in various industries.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the advances in the global market for AI infrastructure. It segments the market into component infrastructure; network infrastructure; storage infrastructure; and support infrastructure.
- Component infrastructure: Hardware, including graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI compute clusters, and software
- Network infrastructure: Switches, routers, network interface cards (NICs) and software.
- Storage infrastructure: Storage systems, including direct-attached storage (DAS), storage area networks (SANs), and network-attached storage (NAS); storage media, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs).
- Support infrastructure: Power systems, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), energy storage systems (ESS), and backup generation; onsite/renewable generation and advanced cooling systems, which include onsite/renewable generation, air cooling, liquid cooling and immersion cooling), physical access control (PAC) systems and physical identity and access management (PIAM) systems; video surveillance, and fire and life safety), and data center infrastructure management (DCIM).
The report includes:
- 143 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for AI infrastructure
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2026 and 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI infrastructure market, accompanied by a market share analysis by component infrastructure, network infrastructure, storage infrastructure, support infrastructure, end-use industry, and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the AI infrastructure market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Profiles of major companies within the industry, including: Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$158.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$418.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future of the AI Infrastructure
- AI Infrastructure vs. Traditional IT Infrastructure
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Economic Growth
- Global Interest Rates and Cost of Capital
- U.S. Tariff Impact on the Global AI Infrastructure Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Case Studies
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Exponential Data Growth
- Widespread Adoption of AI by Enterprises and Industries
- Need for Automation and Operational Efficiency
- AI Hardware Innovation and Infrastructure Power Demand
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Computational Power Constraints
- High Cost of Infrastructure
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Data Centers and Hyperscale Data Centers
- Generative AI-Optimized Hardware and Compute Power
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies
- Generative AI
- Edge AI
- AI Explainability (XAI)
- Quantum Machine Learning
- Large Language Models
- Patent Analysis
- Key Published Patents
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Type
- Takeaways
- Market Breakdown, by Component Infrastructure
- Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- AI Compute Clusters
- Market Breakdown, by Storage Infrastructure
- Takeaways
- Storage Systems
- Storage Medium
- Market Breakdown, by Network Infrastructure
- Takeaways
- Switches
- Routers
- Network Interface Cards
- Network Software
- Other Network Infrastructure Components
- Market Breakdown, by Support Infrastructure
- Takeaways
- Power Systems
- Onsite/Renewable Generation and Advanced Cooling Systems
- Physical Security and Access Control Systems
- Data Center Infrastructure Management
- Market Breakdown, by End-Use Industry
- Takeaways
- Cloud Service Providers
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Information Technology and Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Media and Entertainment
- Government Organizations
- Other End-User Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Takeaways
- The Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Americas AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Europe AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
- Middle East and Africa AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies in the AI Infrastructure Market
- Nvidia Corp.
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Microsoft
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Market Ecosystem
- Foundation and Sourcing
- Platform and Enablement
- Consumption and Deployment
- Optimization and Evolution
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- M&A
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Investments and Expansions
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the AI Infrastructure Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Status of ESG in the Global AI Infrastructure Industry
- Case Studies
- Nvidia Corp.
- Caterpillar
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
- ABB
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Caterpillar
- Cummins Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Oracle
- Samsung
- Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwgka2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment