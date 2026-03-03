AI Infrastructure Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Advancements in Specialized Hardware Like GPUs, TPUs, and ASICs for Enhanced Deep Learning Performance

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is expected to grow from $158.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $418.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







Technological Advances and Applications



Technological advances in the AI infrastructure market involve innovations in highly specialized hardware. The computational demands of large language models (LLMs) and other complex AI algorithms have necessitated a shift away from general-purpose processors toward specialized GPUs, which excel at the parallel processing required for deep learning, as well as ASICs such as Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) and custom chips from major hyperscalers.

These custom chips are optimized for specific AI tasks -- either model training or inference -- through features such as lowprecision arithmetic and optimized on-chip memory access, which dramatically improve the speed and energy efficiency required to handle the power consumption demands of today's AI data centers.



Enhanced processing power fuels the development and scaling of generative AI applications, from creating hyper-realistic content to deploying AI agents capable of complex reasoning and multi-step workflows in enterprise environments. Furthermore, technological advances are driving the shift to edge AI, where inference and real-time processing are performed closer to the data source, such as on factory floors, in autonomous vehicles, or via IoT devices.

This is enabled by more efficient, lower-power AI accelerators that can be seamlessly integrated with 5G networks, thereby reducing latency. This capability allows for instantaneous decision-making in safety-critical systems, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, and personalized customer experiences in various industries.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the advances in the global market for AI infrastructure. It segments the market into component infrastructure; network infrastructure; storage infrastructure; and support infrastructure.

Component infrastructure: Hardware, including graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI compute clusters, and software

Network infrastructure: Switches, routers, network interface cards (NICs) and software.

Storage infrastructure: Storage systems, including direct-attached storage (DAS), storage area networks (SANs), and network-attached storage (NAS); storage media, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs).

Support infrastructure: Power systems, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), energy storage systems (ESS), and backup generation; onsite/renewable generation and advanced cooling systems, which include onsite/renewable generation, air cooling, liquid cooling and immersion cooling), physical access control (PAC) systems and physical identity and access management (PIAM) systems; video surveillance, and fire and life safety), and data center infrastructure management (DCIM).

The report includes:

143 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of the global market for AI infrastructure

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2026 and 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI infrastructure market, accompanied by a market share analysis by component infrastructure, network infrastructure, storage infrastructure, support infrastructure, end-use industry, and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the AI infrastructure market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies within the industry, including: Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $158.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $418.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future of the AI Infrastructure

AI Infrastructure vs. Traditional IT Infrastructure

Macroeconomic Factors

Economic Growth

Global Interest Rates and Cost of Capital

U.S. Tariff Impact on the Global AI Infrastructure Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Case Studies

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Exponential Data Growth

Widespread Adoption of AI by Enterprises and Industries

Need for Automation and Operational Efficiency

AI Hardware Innovation and Infrastructure Power Demand

Market Restraints/Challenges

Computational Power Constraints

High Cost of Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Increasing Number of Data Centers and Hyperscale Data Centers

Generative AI-Optimized Hardware and Compute Power

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Generative AI

Edge AI

AI Explainability (XAI)

Quantum Machine Learning

Large Language Models

Patent Analysis

Key Published Patents

Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Type

Takeaways

Market Breakdown, by Component Infrastructure

Takeaways

Hardware

Software

AI Compute Clusters

Market Breakdown, by Storage Infrastructure

Takeaways

Storage Systems

Storage Medium

Market Breakdown, by Network Infrastructure

Takeaways

Switches

Routers

Network Interface Cards

Network Software

Other Network Infrastructure Components

Market Breakdown, by Support Infrastructure

Takeaways

Power Systems

Onsite/Renewable Generation and Advanced Cooling Systems

Physical Security and Access Control Systems

Data Center Infrastructure Management

Market Breakdown, by End-Use Industry

Takeaways

Cloud Service Providers

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Government Organizations

Other End-User Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Takeaways

The Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Americas AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Europe AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

Middle East and Africa AI Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies in the AI Infrastructure Market

Nvidia Corp.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Market Ecosystem

Foundation and Sourcing

Platform and Enablement

Consumption and Deployment

Optimization and Evolution

Product Mapping Analysis

Strategic Analysis

M&A

Collaborations and Partnerships

Investments and Expansions

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the AI Infrastructure Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Status of ESG in the Global AI Infrastructure Industry

Case Studies

Nvidia Corp.

Caterpillar

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Companies Featured

ABB

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Dell Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle

Samsung

Schneider Electric

