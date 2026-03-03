Texada Launches Revolutionary AI Powered Damage Detection Solution for Equipment Rental Industry

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software (“Texada”), the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, today announced the launch of the first AI powered Damage Detection solution purpose built for the equipment rental industry. Already trusted by the world’s largest rental companies, AI Damage Detection processes thousands of reports daily, identifying damage with greater speed and accuracy than manual inspections.

Proven At Scale

AI Damage Detection has demonstrated significant financial impact at scale, identifying millions of dollars in previously unrecovered damage revenue by providing objective, time-stamped visual evidence. Integrated directly into Texada’s check-out and check-in workflows, field teams can use their mobile devices to capture equipment photos and receive automated damage alerts, replacing manual inspections with documented, defensible proof.

“Our current deployments prove that AI Damage Detection is a high-ROI necessity for the world’s leading rental brands,” said Matt Harris, CEO of Texada. “For the first time, we are making enterprise-grade inspection accuracy accessible to the equipment rental industry. This allows our customers to act on objective proof of damage the moment equipment is picked up or hits the yard, ultimately reducing disputes, increasing fee collection and driving bottom-line growth.”

Purpose-Built for the Realities of the Rental Yard

Unlike generic image recognition tools, Texada’s solution is purpose-built for the heavy equipment sector. Trained on the unique and rugged environments of rental yards and jobsites, AI Damage Detection analyzes check-out and check-in photos to flag new damage to the inspector in the field, in under three minutes. This specialized training ensures high accuracy and reliability, even in challenging field conditions.

“Speed and trust are the twin pillars of a successful rental operation,” added Harris. “Our focus is on driving end-user value through operational excellence. Bringing automated damage analysis directly into the inspection process ensures that our customers can grow their revenue with confidence, backed by undeniable visual facts.”

Availability

Texada AI Damage Detection is currently available for enterprise integration via API. Native mobile functionality will be available to all Texada Service and Rental mobile users in mid-April 2026.

About Texada Software

Texada Software is the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, unifying front-office sales, rental, and service operations to drive better results. Purpose-built for the industry, Texada’s easy-to-use, enterprise-ready tools help hundreds of businesses get more done every day. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com .

