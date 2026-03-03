BYND SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Beyond Meat (BYND) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on March 24, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Beyond Meat To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) and reminds investors of the March 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat's long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; (2) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat's ability to timely file its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 3, 2025, during pre-market hours, Beyond Meat issued a press release announcing that it would delay reporting its financial results for Q3 2025, citing the need for additional time to complete its impairment review.

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.265 per share, or 16.01%, to close at $1.39 per share on November 3, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, during post-market hours, Beyond Meat issued a press release announcing its financial results for Q3 2025. Among other results, Beyond Meat reported that its loss from operations for the quarter was $112.3 million, which included "$77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges related to certain of the Company's long-lived assets." (Emphasis added.)

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 8.96%, to close at $1.22 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on November 11, 2025, during post-market hours, Beyond Meat hosted a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its financial results for Q3 2025. During the call, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Defendant Lubi Kutua disclosed, in relevant part, that "[t]he total impairment amount of $77.4 million was . . . allocated to PP&E, operating lease ROU assets and prepaid lease costs on our balance sheet."

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell an additional $0.105 per share, or 8.61%, to close at $1.115 per share on November 12, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

