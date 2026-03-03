DRVN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Driven Brands Holdings

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Driven Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN).

Driven Brands shares fell over 30% on February 25th after the automotive services company delayed its fourth-quarter release due to material errors in its previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 (“fiscal year 2024”) and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 (“fiscal year 2023”) contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024, and in previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025. The Company disclosed that these financial statements should not be relied upon and require restatement. Driven Brands also stated that the Report of its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm on the financial statements and internal control over financial reporting should not be relied upon. Some of the errors include lease recording issues affecting right of use assets and liabilities, cash account discrepancies that led to overstatements of cash and revenue, and overstated company-operated store expenses for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the company identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

To learn more about the Driven Brands investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/DRVN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

