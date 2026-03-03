DUOL SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Duolingo

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Duolingo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered significant losses in Duolingo stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Duolingo, Inc. (“Duolingo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DUOL).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

Duolingo Inc. shares tumbled as much as 22% on February 27th after the company said its drive to gain subscribers would mean slower earnings growth and narrower profit margins in the short term. The language-learning app company said it would step up investment in artificial intelligence and sacrifice some degree of monetization in order to accelerate user growth and engagement, with the goal of doubling the current number of daily active users to 100 million in 2028. “The short-term implication is that this year will see slower bookings growth and lower profitability,” Chief Executive Officer Luis von Ahn said in a letter to shareholders. Daily active users grew the slowest in four years, rising 30% in the quarter from a year ago. The company expects first-quarter adjusted Ebitda of $73.6 million, trailing analyst estimates of $84 million.

To learn more about the Duolingo investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/DUOL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5