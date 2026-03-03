PRM Partners with Endo Black, Inc. to Advance Equity in Endometriosis Care — Announces “Healing Through Art” Community Event

Washington, D.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM, a national leader in multidisciplinary pelvic pain care, today announced a new partnership with Endo Black, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and advocating for better health outcomes for Black and Brown women and others disproportionately impacted by endometriosis.

This collaboration aims to expand education, improve access to specialized care, and address longstanding racial disparities in diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis — a chronic condition affecting approximately 1 in 8 women and people assigned female at birth.

As part of the partnership launch, PRM and Endo Black, Inc. will host their first joint community initiative, “Healing Through Art,” a creative wellness event designed to foster awareness, empowerment, and connection through art, storytelling, and shared experiences.

Addressing Disparities in Endometriosis Care

Black women historically face longer diagnostic delays, higher rates of symptom dismissal, and reduced access to specialized pelvic pain care. Through this partnership, PRM and Endo Black, Inc. will work together to:

Expand culturally competent education about endometriosis

Increase awareness among patients, providers, and communities

Connect patients with multidisciplinary specialty care

Amplify patient voices through advocacy and storytelling initiatives

“Endometriosis care must be equitable, accessible, and informed by the lived experiences of all patients,” said Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, PRM Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Partnering with Endo Black, Inc. helps us advance that mission while building deeper trust and connection within underserved communities.”

Introducing “Healing Through Art”

The partnership’s first public initiative, “Healing Through Art,” will bring together patients, advocates, clinicians, artists, and community members for an event centered on healing, awareness, and expression.

The live event will be held March 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM at Creative Saints Loft in Hyattsville, MD. This community-centered event is designed to support Black and Brown women navigating endometriosis through art, storytelling, and mental health–focused dialogue.

“Healing Through Art” expands the definition of care. Healing is not only clinical — it is emotional, communal, and restorative. This experience will create intentional space for reflection, connection, and collective wellness during Endometriosis Awareness Month.

“I am excited to partner with PRM on the Healing Through Art event to highlight Endometriosis Awareness Month,” said Lauren R. Kornegay, Executive Director of Endo Black, Inc. “This event focuses on self-care, wellness, and mental health in relation to endometriosis, and we’re thrilled to host a conversation that includes a mental health therapist, a specialist, and lived experience experts. It’s time to recognize endometriosis as a full-body disorder that affects not just the womb but mental health as well. The time to heal is now.”

As part of the event, three new toolkits will be made available on the Endo Black, Inc. website:

Mental Health and Endo Toolkit

Wellness and Endo Toolkit

Self-care and Endo Toolkit

Event details, including date, location, and registration information, can be found at https://events.eventnoire.com/e/healing-through-art.

A Shared Vision for Lifetime Pelvic Pain Care

PRM’s integrated care model combines advanced surgical expertise, non-operative pain management, and long-term patient support. By partnering with Endo Black Inc., PRM aims to ensure that more patients — particularly those historically underserved — gain access to comprehensive, compassionate care earlier in their disease journey.

Together, the organizations plan to develop additional educational programming, community events, advocacy initiatives, and patient support resources throughout the year.

About PRM

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain — a condition affecting approximately 25% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM was built on a clear mission: to acknowledge, advocate for, and treat pelvic pain with the seriousness it deserves.

Through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain, PRM delivers comprehensive care that addresses both structural and neuromuscular contributors to pain.

Led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM now serves patients in 14 markets nationwide. Through its National Centers of Excellence, advocacy initiatives, and education efforts, PRM is transforming the standard of care in women’s health — ensuring that pain is heard, believed, and effectively treated.

Learn more at https://pelvicrehabilitation.com

About Endo Black, Incorporated

Endo Black, Inc. is a Black-women-led nonprofit organization advocating for and educating Black women living with and impacted by endometriosis. Based in Oxon Hill, MD, the organization provides a safe space for community connection, endo-sisterly support, research partnerships, and educational programs, offering many resources to empower women affected by this condition.

Led by Executive Director Lauren R. Kornegay, a lived-experience expert diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011, Endo Black, Inc. was founded in April 2019 to address the challenges Black women face in accessing timely care and information. Lauren earned her undergraduate degree from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, and is currently an MPH candidate at Emory University. Major medical and endometriosis conferences have recognized her expertise nationally and internationally, reflecting her commitment to raising awareness and driving change for Black women affected by endometriosis.

Learn more at www.endoblack.org

Attachment