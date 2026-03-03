From Prototype to Profits: NextCorps Opens Applications for Free Hardware Manufacturing Accelerator

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underestimating costs and choosing the wrong partners are the primary reasons hardware startups fail. To bridge this gap, NextCorps is now accepting applications for its Manufacturing Accelerator, a free, nine-week virtual program designed to move entrepreneurs from "works-like" prototypes to mass production.

The program provides early-stage companies with a simplified roadmap to manufacturing, offering hands-on guidance from industry experts, connections to trusted vendors, and access to funding opportunities. "We went from a drawing on graph paper to an actual product in the world in a very short time thanks to this program," said Dan Fucich, PhD, Co-founder of AlgenAir and a former accelerator participant that uses algae to improve indoor air quality.

Bridging the Gap to Mass Production

The Manufacturing Accelerator is specifically designed for startups working on advanced materials, medical devices, lab-based hardware innovations, or any company with a hardware prototype. Participants gain access to:

Technical Readiness: Perform Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) assessments and build comprehensive Product Requirements Documents (PRD).

Perform Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) assessments and build comprehensive Product Requirements Documents (PRD). Direct Connections: Virtual or in-person manufacturing site tours and individualized vendor engagement.

Virtual or in-person manufacturing site tours and individualized vendor engagement. Operational Blueprints: Development of Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Bill of Materials (BOM), and a customized Manufacturing Roadmap toward MRL 8.

Development of Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Bill of Materials (BOM), and a customized Manufacturing Roadmap toward MRL 8. Ongoing Support: Technical assistance through Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers.

Eligibility & Key Dates

To qualify, companies can be located anywhere—except for those residing in countries subject to U.S. sanctions—must possess a hardware prototype, and commit to four hours of weekly instruction and assignments.

Informational Session: April 8, 2026, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM EDT. Register here .

April 8, 2026, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM EDT. . Application Deadline: April 10, 2026. Apply here.

April 10, 2026. Apply here. Cohort Starts: April 15, 2026.





For more information about NextCorps Manufacturing Accelerator, visit: https://manufacturingaccelerator.org/.

About NextCorps Manufacturing Accelerator

The Manufacturing Accelerator utilizes the U.S. Department of Defense Manufacturing Readiness Level metrics, along with materials derived from the U.S. Department of Energy Build4Scale curriculum and additional resources developed by NextCorps and the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Manufacturing Accelerator is administered by NextCorps. It was originally funded by the NIST RCAP program and has received follow-on funding through New York State MEP at Fuzehub. For more information about NextCorps, visit nextcorps.org .

Media Contact:

Holly Barrett, CMO, NextCorps

holly.barrett@nextcorps.org

585-214-0589