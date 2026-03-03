Neuronetics to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company” or “Neuronetics”), a vertically integrated, commercial stage, medical technology and healthcare company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, with the leading neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t8xxgfnr. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.



About Neuronetics



Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (“NeuroStar Therapy”) is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System (the “NeuroStar System”) and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Therapy, SPRAVATO, and other treatment modalities for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders.



NeuroStar Therapy is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15 to 21 with MDD. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results.



