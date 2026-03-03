Hudson Talent Solutions Integrates Acquired Philadelphia, Expanding Executive Search and Success-Fee Talent Acquisition Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA and TAMPA, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions announced today the integration of Acquired Philadelphia, a female-founded talent acquisition consultancy known for its people-first approach and modern hiring strategies, into the Hudson Talent Solutions ecosystem. The integration brings the expertise of Acquired Philadelphia’s Founder, Jessica Dombkoski, into Hudson Talent Solutions’ growing platform and strengthens the firm’s capabilities across executive search, success-fee recruitment, strategic talent advisory, and its proprietary agentic-AI platform, HudsonFlow.

Acquired Philadelphia has earned a strong reputation for helping organizations attract, hire, and retain top talent through hands-on partnership, employer brand development, and full-lifecycle talent acquisition support. Its integration further advances Hudson Talent Solutions’ mission to deliver flexible, outcome-driven talent solutions aligned with how organizations hire and scale today.

Jessica Dombkoski will join Hudson Talent Solutions as a Senior Talent Acquisition Leader, continuing to serve her clients while providing them expanded access to Hudson Talent Solutions’ full suite of services, including executive search, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent advisory, workforce transformation solutions, and HudsonFlow, the firm’s pioneering agentic-AI talent platform.

Hudson Talent Solutions was among the first in the talent industry to introduce agentic-AI solutions through HudsonFlow, establishing itself as an early leader in applying intelligent automation to augment human expertise. HudsonFlow empowers talent leaders and organizations with adaptive AI agents that accelerate hiring velocity, improve talent identification, and enhance decision-making, while maintaining the continuity and partnership-driven approach that define the organization.

“I built Acquired on the belief that continuity and genuine partnership drive successful hiring,” said Jessica Dombkoski, Founder of Acquired Philadelphia and now Senior Talent Acquisition Leader at Hudson Talent Solutions. “Joining Hudson Talent Solutions allows me to continue serving my clients while introducing them to capabilities that didn’t exist before.”

Hudson Talent Solutions continues to expand its leadership position as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating complex hiring and workforce challenges, while also developing agentic-AI solutions that are transforming how talent is identified, engaged, and secured.

“Jessica has built deep, trusted relationships with her clients, and that trust is the foundation of everything we do here,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Talent Solutions. “We were an early pioneer in bringing agentic-AI into talent acquisition through HudsonFlow, and integrating Jessica into our platform allows us to extend those capabilities to even more organizations. Together, we’re combining trusted human relationships with intelligent automation to help clients make better hiring decisions, faster, and with greater confidence.”

Clients of Acquired Philadelphia will now benefit from Hudson Talent Solutions’ global infrastructure, advisory expertise, expanded service offerings, and HudsonFlow’s agentic-AI capabilities, while continuing to work closely with Jessica and her team.

This integration reflects Hudson Talent Solutions’ continued investment in building a modern talent platform that combines elite talent expertise, strong client relationships, and pioneering agentic-AI innovation to help organizations build teams that drive lasting success.

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding strategies. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company blends human expertise with intelligent technology to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at Hudson Talent Solutions at HudsonTalent.com.

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Head of Global Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com