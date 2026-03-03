Teucrium Names Maital Legum Head of ETF Solutions

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teucrium, a pioneering provider of alternative-asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a fast-growing provider of ETF white label and growth services, is today announcing that Maital Legum has joined as Head of ETF Solutions.

Legum joins Teucrium after close to 15 years with the New York Stock Exchange, most recently as Director of Exchange Traded Products.

During her tenure with the NYSE, Legum oversaw the NYSE’s ETF listing platform, helping bring more than 3,300 products to market from 250+ issuers representing over $10 trillion in total assets under management. She also designed and led the implementation of a comprehensive issuer services program and provided integral guidance to asset managers through the entire ETF product lifecycle, from the idea stage to capital markets management and go-to-market execution.

“As one of the most recognizable and respected names in ETFs, Maital is well known for her extensive knowledge of the industry’s ecosystem and all that needs to happen behind the scenes to take sophisticated ideas and turn them into successful ETFs,” said Springer Harris, President of ETF Solutions and Chief Operation Office of Teucrium. “Her insights will be invaluable to all of our partners.”

The Teucrium team launched its ETF Solutions arm in 2023 with the aim of providing support for asset managers at every step of their ETF journey, whether those firms are looking to launch new funds or exploring ways to jumpstart the operations and grow an existing suite of products. The team brings considerable hands-on expertise in building and launching alternative ETFs, having been first-to-market with a range of 33 Act Commodity funds, digital assets strategies, and others that capture corners of the markets long thought too challenging or esoteric to be packaged as ETFs.

“Having a front row seat to the evolution of the ETF landscape, I was impressed by Teucrium’s agility in creating customized solutions for diverse strategies,” said Legum. “I’m excited to join a team that is building client-centric, strategic and creative solutions and am looking forward to the work we will do with the many asset managers looking to drive the industry forward.”

Legum will continue to be based in New York City and will play a major role in working with existing Teucrium partners and connecting with the many firms that stand to benefit from her expertise and that of her new colleagues.

“Adding someone of Maital’s caliber is a major turning point for us as we continue to build this part of our business,” added Teucrium CEO and Founder Sal Gilbertie. “The best ideas need the best people to make them into reality. Maital could not be a better fit and her efforts will no doubt further fuel the momentum we’ve already built in bringing the industry a new take on what a white label partner can be.”

For more information on Teucrium ETF Solutions, visit https://teucriumetfsolutions.com/.

About Teucrium Trading

Teucrium is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focuses on offering investment products primarily in the agriculture and commodities sectors. The company also provides White-Label ETF services, allowing partners to create customized ETF products. For more information, visit www.Teucrium.com .

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus or by calling 720-651-8092 or visiting TK. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Media contact:

Chris Sullivan/Veronica Pasko

Craft & Capital

veronica@craftandcapital.com

