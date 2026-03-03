Dstillery, Keynes, and The Trade Desk Partner to Advance Agentic Advertising

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Programmatic advertising is entering its agentic era. AI agents can now handle complex workflows - audience discovery, custom modeling, activation - that previously required hours of manual work across multiple platforms. But this shift requires an industry-wide approach, with data and technology providers, agencies, DSPs, and SSPs collaborating to realize the promise of agentic advertising.

Dstillery, the leading AI ad targeting company, today announced its agentic partnership with Keynes, the performance-driven CTV advertising technology. Keynes has adopted Dstillery's DS-1 agentic advertising platform to streamline audience selection and build custom models, delivering fast, precise, data-driven outcomes for clients. These campaigns are then able to be activated on the largest independent DSP, The Trade Desk.

How DS-1 Changes the Workflow

DS-1 connects directly to Keynes' Slack workspace via Model Context Protocol (MCP). This eliminates the platform-hopping, manual handoffs, and wait times that slow down traditional workflows. Work that previously took 48 hours is now done in just 5 minutes.

"At Keynes, our mission is to combine performance, transparency, and operational excellence for our clients, and DS-1 is helping us do exactly that," said Dan Larkman, Founder and CEO of Keynes. "What once took days now happens in a single conversation - all within Slack, a platform our teams are already operating in every day. DS-1 makes audience strategy easier, faster, and more precise, and it’s reshaping how our team plans and activates campaigns."

Building an Agentic Ecosystem

Dstillery has built DS-1 through strategic partnerships at every layer of the programmatic ecosystem. Agencies and Technologies like Keynes are gaining immediate, tangible value from DS-1. And as industry standards like the IAB Tech Lab's Agentic Advertising Initiative and The Agentic Advertising Organization's Ad Context Protocol (AdCP) establish common systems, DS 1 will unlock new integrations and capabilities for clients - at no additional cost or effort.

"Keynes understood immediately what agentic delivers: custom modeling, planning, and activation in minutes instead of days, with precision that manual processes can't match," said Michael Beebe, CEO at Dstillery. "Together with partners like The Trade Desk, we're building the infrastructure for programmatic's next chapter."



“The innovation that’s happening at the intersection of programmatic and agentic is finally being realized," said Peter Ibarra, General Manager, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Media buyers using AI as a co-pilot to their strategies and tactics is a win-win for the industry. We applaud Dstillery’s efforts in making DS-1 an innovative use case for what this technology can bring for savvy clients like Keynes.”

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Our audience targeting solutions are powered by multimodal AI — a breakthrough in AI that learns from any form of data and applies it to any form of data, making it the most flexible targeting engine in the market. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 25 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT KEYNES

Keynes, a leading Connected TV advertising technology, provides an audience-first approach to helping medium-sized, enterprise, and high-growth brands succeed in advertising on streaming television. Keynes utilizes artificial intelligence with a high-touch services layer and advanced reporting that measures the holistic impact on overall business metrics, including the direct impact on other paid channels, to deliver superior performance outcomes for brands.

ABOUT THE TRADE DESK

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.