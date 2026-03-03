Leef Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on March 25, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF), a leading multi-state operator, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The call will be led by Micah Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, and Jesse Redmond, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen via webcast, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a23jf8ew/

Dial in: To receive the conference call dial-in details and a unique PIN, please register at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e1133a10dc74566a25f746938fcb36e

Replay: A replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25, 2027, at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a23jf8ew

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands, Inc. is a leading California and New York-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF Brands, Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +1 (805) 717-9327

Email: ir@leefca.com