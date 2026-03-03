Global Mofy Recognized in the 2025 Chinese Listed Companies Brand 500

BEIJING, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider focused on virtual content production and digital content industrialization, today announced that it has been named to the “2025 Chinese Listed Companies Brand 500” at the 2025 China Economic Summit Forum and the 7th Chinese Listed Companies Brand 500 Release Conference.



According to data released at the conference, the aggregate brand value of companies included in the “2025 Chinese Listed Companies Brand 500” reached RMB 42.03 trillion, with the average brand value increasing to RMB 8.4053 billion. Technology, finance, and energy companies formed the leading segment of the ranking, while manufacturing accounted for the largest number of companies represented, with 139 enterprises. The continued integration of intelligent manufacturing and artificial intelligence technologies was highlighted as a core driver of brand enhancement and industrial transformation, reflecting a deepening phase of China’s digital economic transition.



As a representative company in the information technology sector, Global Mofy has actively advanced an AI-Native workflow, embedding generative AI into its content production systems and organizational coordination framework. Guided by the principle of “AI empowering production while creativity leads decision-making,” the Company continues to refine its intelligent production processes. Through the coordinated integration of AI-enabled workflows and a standardized production pipeline, Global Mofy has enhanced production efficiency, strengthened quality control mechanisms, and improved delivery stability across its content operations.



From a strategic perspective, Global Mofy emphasizes the dual advancement of technological capability and brand value. The Company utilizes AI as a core production engine to promote greater standardization, scalability, and intelligence in digital content creation. At the same time, supported by a stable asset foundation that provides recurring production capacity, the Company reinforces its professional differentiation and industry positioning. Through the coordinated integration of AI-driven processes and structured production resources, Global Mofy continues to improve organizational efficiency and industrial execution capability, building a sustainable platform for long-term brand growth.



Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented: “Brand value is not defined by short-term expansion, but by a company’s capacity for sustained evolution. As artificial intelligence reshapes the logic of production, our priority is to embed AI into the structural foundation of our organization and operational systems so that it serves as core infrastructure rather than an auxiliary tool. Being AI-Native means rethinking how decisions are made, how teams collaborate, and how value is generated. In the digital content industry, creativity remains the essential driver, yet efficiency and systematic execution determine the industry’s long-term ceiling. We remain committed to a framework in which AI enhances productivity while creative direction remains human-led. By integrating engineered workflows with intelligent coordination mechanisms, we aim to provide creators with a more efficient and controllable production environment, enabling greater creative output at scale. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen the application of generative AI across our production systems, strengthen the integration of organizational and technological capabilities, and contribute to the advancement of high-quality growth within China’s digital economy.”



About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

