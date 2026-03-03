Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“FGL” or the “Company”) today announced that on February 25, 2026, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Listing Rule”).

Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares has been at US$1.00 per share or greater. As a result, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company’s primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company’s mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

