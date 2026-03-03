TOMI Environmental Solutions Appoints Total Clean Air as Preferred European Partner for SteraMist iHP Decontamination Technology

FREDERICK, Md., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, and Total Clean Air (“TCA”), a leading United Kingdom cleanroom design, build, and validation specialist, today announced a strategic partnership agreement establishing TCA as TOMI's Preferred European Partner for its industry-leading SteraMist iHP decontamination technology.

Under this new agreement, TCA becomes the primary partner for sales, service, and technical support across the United Kingdom and the European Union. This collaboration creates a streamlined infrastructure to meet surging demand for aseptic processing and high-level decontamination in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and controlled environment sectors—markets in the UK alone projected to exceed $6 billion USD for infection control by 2031. TCA will serve as the lead liaison for all SteraMist iHP inquiries, managing the full customer lifecycle from initial demonstration to long-term maintenance.

“We are pleased to appoint Total Clean Air as our Preferred European Partner,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI. “Their deep technical proficiency in controlled environments perfectly complements the speed and efficacy of our innovative SteraMist iHP technology. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for automated and mobile decontamination across the European life sciences sector, providing customers with unparalleled local support and validated results.”

The partnership launches at a critical time as the UK sterility testing market is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2035, driven by increasing MHRA regulatory requirements and a shift toward rapid sterility testing methods. As European regulators continue to emphasize enhanced contamination control strategies under EU GMP Annex 1, this agreement establishes in-region technical support and validation, an important step in scaling adoption across regulated markets.

TCA will maintain consignment stock of SteraMist iHP equipment and consumables, supported by a dedicated workshop facility. TCA will provide annual calibration, routine inspections, and validation support—capabilities essential to a sustainable, high-quality European service model. Building upon the longstanding footprint of TCA in the UK and EU markets, their current customer base is increasingly interested in innovative decontamination solutions to meet evolving safety standards.

Phillip Godden, Chief Executive Officer of Total Clean Air, added: “We are proud to represent TOMI as their Preferred European Partner. SteraMist iHP is a transformative decontamination solution for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. By merging our established service infrastructure and partnerships with TOMI’s world-class technology, we provide a turnkey solution that addresses GMP Annex 1 compliance and the most rigorous decontamination challenges in Europe.”

A key feature of the partnership is a new demonstration and trial program. SteraMist equipment will be hosted at TCA’s UK showroom based in Street, Somerset, for hands-on evaluation and can be readily deployed to customer sites across Europe, servicing a diverse range of end-users including Pharma and Biotech companies, medical device manufacturers, and microbial testing laboratories.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

About Total Clean Air Limited



Total Clean Air Limited is a UK-based clean air and controlled environments specialist, delivering design, build, validation, and lifecycle support for cleanrooms, containment laboratories, and critical ventilation systems. Operating across pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing sectors, Total Clean Air is recognised for its engineering-led approach, UKAS-accredited validation capability, and strong ‘We Care’ culture underpinning long-term client partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expansion of UK and international markets and ability to achieve revenue growth. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com