Cat Footwear Launches Power Spring™, Its First Proprietary Sole Technology, Designed to Absorb Impact and Increase All‑Day Comfort for Workers

Rockford, MI, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat Footwear, the boot brand built from bulldozers, is launching its first-ever proprietary mid-sole technology with the Excavator featuring Power Spring™ Technology – engineered to absorb impact, return energy, and help keep workers moving with purpose—on and off the job.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Cat Footwear of 2,000 adults, 57% say one of the hardest parts of their job is how long they spend on their feet. Among workers in engineering, manufacturing, and construction, that number jumps to 67%.

The impact continues after hours: 51% of workers in those same industries report missing time with family or friends due to foot pain or fatigue, and 46% say it has disrupted their ability to get proper rest. Cat Footwear’s newest boot is designed to be a strategic ally for those who do some of the world’s most demanding work.

“Trade workers shape our world with grit and pride, but the toll this work can take often goes unseen,” said Mike Maloney, Chief Product Officer for Cat Footwear. “We built Power Spring Technology to keep people moving with purpose because we know the work they do is demanding, but life outside of work matters just as much; it absorbs impact and keeps them moving both on and off the clock."

Available in classic 6-inch, 8-inch, Chelsea and Wellington styles, the Excavator Collection pairs the strength of classic Cat work boots with next‑generation comfort. Power Spring™ Technology features a dual-density midsole made from two distinct foams: a firm outer structure that provides stability, guiding you forward, and a softer inner core that absorbs impact and delivers a responsive spring back with every step. This, combined with a flexible twin-track outsole, keeps you steady on unpredictable ground.

The boots are available now in both men’s and women’s styles, including both soft- and safety-toe models, at retailers nationwide and on catfootwear.com with prices starting at $179.95.

###

About Cat Footwear: Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers’ passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and as unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground.

Survey Methodology: The survey was conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Cat Footwear in January 2025 among 2,000 U.S. adults, including an oversample of 170 workers in engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

