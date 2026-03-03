Bora Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 12th

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora”; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), based in [Taipei, Taiwan], a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that Bobby Sheng, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 12th, 2026.

DATE: March 12th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time.

Recent Company Highlights

Bora will report 2025FY earnings on March 11 th , 2026

, 2026 Company signs $250M Five Year Global Manufacturing Contract with GSK

Pharma sales operation subsidiary Upsher-Smith to refill pipeline in 2026 to regain growth traction





About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora” or “the Company”, 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of “Contributing to Better Health All Over the World”. Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

