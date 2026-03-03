INVO Fertility’s Wisconsin Clinic Joins Progyny Network

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SARASOTA, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced reproductive treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced that its Wisconsin Fertility Institute (WFI) clinic has joined the Progyny network.

Progyny provides fertility and family-building benefits to an estimated 7.2 million covered lives through over 600 employers and plan sponsors nationwide. WFI’s participation in the Progyny network significantly expands the clinic’s access to employer-sponsored patients and meaningfully increases its addressable market within Wisconsin and surrounding regions.

Eligible patients now have in-network access to WFI’s comprehensive suite of reproductive services, including diagnostic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, and other advanced treatment options. Progyny’s clinically integrated benefit design simplifies financial and administrative processes for patients, reducing barriers to care and supporting improved treatment utilization and outcomes. Progyny has become a major force in addressing the greatest patient challenges in the fertility industry—access and affordability.

From an operational standpoint, participation in the Progyny network enhances WFI’s third-party payor mix and expands its services to a potentially larger number of patients in need of care. As employer-sponsored fertility benefits continue to expand nationwide, alignment with leading fertility benefits managers is increasingly important to driving organic growth.

Employer-sponsored fertility benefits are one of the fastest-growing segments within healthcare benefits as companies compete to attract and retain talent. INVO Fertility believes that expanding access through nationally recognized benefit platforms strengthens its competitive positioning and supports sustained growth across its expanding network of fertility centers. The Company views this as a major milestone and important to its broader strategy to scale its clinic platform, deepen payor relationships, and strengthen long-term financial performance.

“We are excited to join the Progyny network, a leader in fertility benefits known for its commitment to transparency, exceptional client and member satisfaction, and superior clinical outcomes,” said April McGhee, COO of INVO Fertility. “This partnership expands access to high-quality fertility treatment for more patients while reinforcing our focus on delivering exceptional results and a seamless, supportive care experience. We look forward to helping Progyny members build their families with confidence.”

“This relationship expands our addressable patient base and strengthens our access to employer-sponsored demand” added Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “As we continue to grow through strategic clinic development and acquisitions, establishing relationships with leading benefits providers like Progyny represents a further enhancement to our growth objectives, operating leverage, and ability to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have four fertility clinics in the United States. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invofertility.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com