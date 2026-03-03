Propanc Biopharma’s Lead Asset PRP Shows >85% Tumor Growth Inhibition in Preclinical Pancreatic Models

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today highlights the potential of its lead asset, PRP, as a novel therapeutic approach to the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, especially more aggressively spreading, less differentiated tumors, which offer a poor patient prognosis. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, with a five-year survival rate stuck at just 13% and no real progress has been made in recent years. To put that into perspective, overall cancer survival is 70%.

Standard treatments like chemotherapy (FOLFIRINOX or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), targeted therapies (e.g., KRAS inhibitors), and emerging options (immunotherapies, tumor-treating fields like Optune Pax) extend life modestly but often bring harsh side effects, resistance, and limited success against this aggressive, metastasis-prone disease.

Enter Propanc's PRP—a promising investigational proenzyme therapy (trypsinogen + chymotrypsinogen in a 1:6 ratio) delivered intravenously. Unlike cytotoxic drugs that kill dividing cells broadly, PRP targets cancer stem cells, blocks metastasis by suppressing epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), disrupts the tumor microenvironment, curbs angiogenesis, and boosts chemosensitivity—potentially making standard treatments more effective with far less toxicity.

Preclinical data shines: >85% tumor growth inhibition in pancreatic models, reduced fibrosis and resistance markers, and a gentler profile (no major side effects in limited prior human use). A small compassionate study (rectal version) extended survival from ~5.6 to 9 months in advanced cases.

PRP vs. Current Treatment Options:

Chemo: PRP could sensitize resistant tumors and cut doses/side effects.

Targeted drugs: Broader attack on stem cells and spread, not just single mutations.

Immunotherapy: May warm up “cold” pancreatic tumors by remodeling the microenvironment.



According to industry sources the global pancreatic cancer treatment market is valued at ~$4.42 billion in 2026 and projected to explode to $14.43 billion by 2034 (CAGR ~16%), fueled by rising cases and demand for better options.

Propanc is gearing up for a Phase 1b First-In-Human trial in 2026 (30–40 advanced solid tumor patients), backed by fresh funding ($100M facility), new patents, and FDA Orphan Drug status for pancreatic cancer.

“We are excited about PRP’s potential to transform cancer care by targeting the underlying mechanisms of metastasis with a mechanism that could offer meaningful advantages over existing therapies,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “PRP remains experimental—no large human efficacy data yet—but its multi-targeted, low-toxicity approach could redefine care for a disease desperate for breakthroughs,” Mr. Nathanielsz concludes.

