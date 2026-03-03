Spherix Global Insights Expands Advisory Capabilities with Launch of a New Market Access Suite of Services

Exton, PA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights today announced the launch of a new suite of services focused on Market Access, expanding the company’s advisory capabilities to provide biopharma manufacturers and other stakeholders with comprehensive, data-driven insights across payer strategy, key account dynamics, organized customer engagement, and patient services optimization. This expansion represents a natural evolution of Spherix’s established physician and patient research specialization and deep therapeutic expertise, delivering a more comprehensive view of market opportunity by integrating the access ecosystem into Spherix services that ultimately influences prescribing behavior and brand uptake.

As coverage and reimbursement decisions become embedded in strategic planning and directly shape physician prescribing and patient experience, clinical differentiation alone is no longer sufficient for commercial success. Escalating pricing scrutiny, evolving regulatory implementation, tightening utilization management, and the growing influence of non-traditional players (e.g., integrated delivery networks (IDNs) have intensified the need for visibility into how organized customers are evaluating and managing therapies. In this increasingly complex environment, manufacturers must anticipate policy evolution and proactively align strategy with shifting access dynamics.

Spherix’s Market Access services are grounded in continuous primary research and deep relationships with national and regional payer organizations, Medicare and Medicaid plans, Exchange plans, IDNs, and specialty pharmacy stakeholders. Drawing on direct feedback from rigorously screened payers, IDNs, and employer executives, Spherix delivers an independent, market-wide perspective that bridges national policy shifts with actionable intelligence at the individual account level. Sustained engagement with these executives enables Spherix to monitor macro-level coverage and reimbursement trends while delivering account-specific insights that identify emerging opportunities, anticipate potential disruptors, and inform proactive engagement strategies.

Spherix’s Market Access offerings encompass four interconnected service lines designed to address the full spectrum of access strategy — from macro policy forecasting through account prioritization and field execution.

Benefit Design Dynamix™ focuses on understanding and predicting macro market access trends and policy shifts affecting coverage, utilization management, and pricing pressure across commercial and government channels.

Key Account Dynamix™ delivers strategic intelligence on leading national and regional payer accounts and IDNs to support prioritization, engagement planning, and competitive positioning.

Account Management Dynamix™ provides benchmarking and best practice insights to help organizations structure and optimize high-performing account management teams.

Patient Services Dynamix™ offers comparative intelligence and brand-level best practices to strengthen patient support programs and improve execution across access pathways.

Together, these capabilities provide independent, research-driven intelligence that supports tailored advisory engagement aligned with each client’s strategic objectives. By integrating access intelligence with physician, patient, and commercial research, Spherix delivers a unified perspective on the forces shaping performance across specialty and complex therapeutic markets.

The Market Access services are led by Sybil Mead, who has more than 20 years of expertise in Medicare policy, managed care dynamics, and reimbursement strategy. She holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University. She is joined by a dedicated team of 11 professionals with deep expertise in market access and healthcare strategy, providing clients with both strategic leadership and actionable, real-world guidance.

“Our clients understand that access is foundational to commercial success,” said Dan Barton, CEO of Spherix Global Insights. “Manufacturers must anticipate benefit design evolution, understand how organized customers assess value, and prepare for policy shifts that directly impact coverage and reimbursement. With the launch of our Market Access services, we are delivering the integrated intelligence and advisory support necessary to help our clients confidently navigate today’s complex access environment.”

With the launch of its Market Access offerings, Spherix Global Insights reinforces its commitment to delivering objective insights and advisory services that reflect the realities of today’s evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Join us for our upcoming webinar, Access Under Pressure: Strategic Implications, on April 21, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST, where Sybil Mead (Vice President, Market Access) and Bria Parker (Director, Market Access) will unpack the policy shifts and benefit design trends reshaping formulary management and reimbursement for biopharmaceutical products.

Beyond reviewing recent policy developments, this session will translate emerging access pressures into clear strategic imperatives for pharma leaders. Attendees will gain actionable recommendations on how to anticipate payer behavior and identify opportunities to maximize access and value in a rapidly evolving U.S. market. Please use the following link to register for the webinar https://share.hsforms.com/1NMNoGT3dQpG5cAwf7cMjdQc1ok0

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights provides independent market intelligence and advisory services to global biopharmaceutical companies. Through rigorous primary research and deep subject-matter expertise, Spherix delivers actionable insights across physician, payer, patient, and organized customer stakeholders, enabling clients to make informed strategic decisions in rapidly evolving specialty markets.

For more information about Spherix Global Insights and its market access coverage, visit https://www.spherixglobalinsights.com/market-expertise/