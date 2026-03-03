ARDT SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ardent Health (ARDT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 21, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ardent To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT) and reminds investors of the April 21, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: During the Class Period, Defendants publicly reported the Company’s accounts receivable on a quarterly basis. They further stated that Ardent Health employed an active monitoring process to determine the collectability of its accounts receivable, and that this process included “detailed reviews of historical collections” as a “primary source of information.” Further, Defendants represented that Ardent Health considered “trends in federal and state governmental healthcare coverage” and that its “management determines [when an] account is uncollectible, at which time the account is written off

On November 12, 2025, after market hours, Ardent Health revealed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue. The decrease resulted from revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” The new system—called the Kodiak RCA net revenue platform—provided management with “additional information to more precisely” determine accounts receivable collectability, including “more timely consideration of payor denial and payment trends.” Defendant Lumsdaine revealed that the new system “recognizes reserves earlier in an account’s life cycle” compared to the Company’s prior -5- collectability framework, which “had utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.”

Ardent Health also announced a cut to 2025 EBITDA guidance of $57.5 million at the midpoint, or about 9.6%, from $575 million – $625 million to $530 million – $555 million because of “persistent industry-wide cost pressures,” including “payer denials.” In addition, Ardent Health recorded a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.”

On this news, the price of Ardent Health stock fell $4.75 per share, or nearly 34%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ardent’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

