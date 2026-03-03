CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword: Forecast / Full year
CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year
03. Mar 2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DÜSSELDORF, 3 March 2026 – The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (the "Company" or "CLIQ Digital") (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) today adopted the guidance for the 2026 financial year based on the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 13 February 2026.
Consolidated revenue of between € 40 and 60 million is expected for the full year 2026 (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 132 million). EBITDA is expected to be between € 0 and 5 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € -6 million). Total customer acquisition costs for the 2026 financial year are forecast at around € 8 to 15 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 28 million).
CLIQ Digital will publish its financial results for the 2025 financial year as planned on 5 March 2026.
End of Inside Information
|Language
|English
|Company
|CLIQ Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone
|+49 211 9350 706
|Fax
|+49 211 9350150
|investors@cliqdigital.com
|Homepage
|https://cliqdigital.com/
|LEI
|5299000KAU5HBSUPV421
|Listed
|
― DE000A35JS40, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A35JS4; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Quotrix Open Market, A35JS4; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A35JS4;
|Indices
|Scale All Share (Kursindex), DAXsector All Retail (Kurs), DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Kurs), DAXsector All Retail (Performance) DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Performance), Scale 30, MSCI World Micro Cap