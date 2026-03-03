CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword: Forecast / Full year

CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year

03. Mar 2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

DÜSSELDORF, 3 March 2026 – The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (the "Company" or "CLIQ Digital") (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) today adopted the guidance for the 2026 financial year based on the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 13 February 2026.

Consolidated revenue of between € 40 and 60 million is expected for the full year 2026 (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 132 million). EBITDA is expected to be between € 0 and 5 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € -6 million). Total customer acquisition costs for the 2026 financial year are forecast at around € 8 to 15 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 28 million).

CLIQ Digital will publish its financial results for the 2025 financial year as planned on 5 March 2026.

