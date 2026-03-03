CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year

 | Source: CLIQ Digital AG CLIQ Digital AG

CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword: Forecast / Full year
CLIQ Digital AG issues guidance for the 2026 financial year
03. Mar 2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, 3 March 2026 – The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (the "Company" or "CLIQ Digital") (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) today adopted the guidance for the 2026 financial year based on the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 13 February 2026.

Consolidated revenue of between € 40 and 60 million is expected for the full year 2026 (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 132 million). EBITDA is expected to be between € 0 and 5 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € -6 million). Total customer acquisition costs for the 2026 financial year are forecast at around € 8 to 15 million (preliminary in the 2025 financial year: € 28 million).

CLIQ Digital will publish its financial results for the 2025 financial year as planned on 5 March 2026.

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company CLIQ Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone +49 211 9350 706
Fax +49 211 9350150
Email investors@cliqdigital.com
Homepage https://cliqdigital.com/
LEI 5299000KAU5HBSUPV421
Listed ― DE000A35JS40, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A35JS4; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A35JS4; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Quotrix Open Market, A35JS4; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A35JS4;
Indices Scale All Share (Kursindex), DAXsector All Retail (Kurs), DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Kurs), DAXsector All Retail (Performance) DAXsubsector All Retail, Internet (Performance), Scale 30, MSCI World Micro Cap

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading