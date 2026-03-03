HUBG SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hub Group

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Hub Group To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered significant losses in Hub Group stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG).

On February 6, 2026, Hub Group shares fell sharply, after the logistics company disclosed a $77 million accounting error related to purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, prompting a restatement of prior financial results. The company said the error did not impact cash flow, but investors reacted negatively to the disclosure, sending the stock down as much as roughly 25% intraday. The announcement coincided with the release of preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and a delay in filing updated financial statements.

To learn more about the Hub Group investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/HUBG or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

