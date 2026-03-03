Just Salad and God’s Love We Deliver Introduce the Miso Mission Salad for National Nutrition Month

NEW YORK CITY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, offers the Miso Mission Salad, now available for a limited time at all locations nationwide throughout March, in collaboration with God’s Love We Deliver, the leading provider of medically tailored meals for New Yorkers affected by severe and chronic illness.

In honor of National Nutrition Month through March 31, Just Salad is donating 10% of proceeds from every Miso Mission Salad – as well as round-up-at-the-register donations from all restaurant orders – to God’s Love We Deliver. The salad, co-created by God’s Love’s nutrition experts and Just Salad, is comprised of the following:

Base : Spinach & romaine lettuce

: Spinach & romaine lettuce Toppings : Basmati rice, pickled red cabbage, edamame, carrots, avocado, crunchy onions, braised chicken, furikake

: Basmati rice, pickled red cabbage, edamame, carrots, avocado, crunchy onions, braised chicken, furikake Dressing: Miso ginger vinaigrette

“We’re delighted to help Just Salad offer a delicious, nutritious salad that anyone can enjoy, and grateful that proceeds will help the New Yorkers that we serve,” said Terrence Meck President & CEO of God’s Love We Deliver. “The Miso Mission Salad is thoughtfully crafted with the help of our nutrition experts to support health and wellbeing.”

Just Salad and God’s Love We Deliver drew inspiration for the Miso Mission Salad from the nonprofit’s own Asian Brown Rice & Edamame Salad, which was designed by its nutrition and culinary team to meet the health needs of people with severe illnesses.

“This recipe has many health benefits for the body and mind,” says Lisa Zullig, Director of Nutrition Services at God’s Love We Deliver. “The healthy fats, lean proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber in this salad support the prevention and management of many chronic illnesses, including hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and more. The ingredients also have been found to boost mental health. With tons of flavor and these healthy ingredients, the salad has benefits for everyone!”

“Our limited-time Miso Mission salad adds to our line-up of craveable, chef-crafted meals that are all about freshness, flavor and quality ingredients,” said Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad. “We invite everyone to ‘eat for good’ this month in support of God’s Love We Deliver and its mission in improving New Yorkers’ lives.”

While the partnership extends to all Just Salad restaurants nationwide, its roots remain firmly planted in New York City, where both organizations are based and have long histories of serving their communities through food, nutrition education and sustainability initiatives.

Order the Miso Mission Salad in-restaurant, through the Just Salad mobile app, or online at Order.JustSalad.com through March 31.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver prepares and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people affected by life-altering illness. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, the agency is celebrating 40 years of nourishing New York. God’s Love now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. God’s Love addresses food and nutrition insecurity, and supports the health and well-being of their clients, by providing ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, advocating for food and nutrition support, and delivering medically tailored meals. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of 20,000 volunteers, they will cook and home-deliver 4 million medically tailored meals to 15,000 individuals this year. An accredited member of the Food is Medicine Coalition, all services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit glwd.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

