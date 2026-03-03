Compete for $100K+ Cash Prize Pool in Newly Announced Upper Deck Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in games, sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced an exciting new tournament centered around its original trading card game (TCG) Rush of Ikorr. At this year’s Gen Con (July 30–August 2, 2026), North America’s largest and longest-running gaming convention, fans and gamers will have the opportunity to compete for the $100K+ cash prize pool at the Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament. This tournament does not require participation in pre-qualification tournaments to enter and have a chance at the grand prize.

“We’re incredibly proud of the innovation that Rush of Ikorr has brought to the TCG space as an exciting and fresh multi-player game, and as a part of our commitment to support players, we are excited to introduce our first Championship Tournament as well as other organized play opportunities,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.

The Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament will take place at Gen Con in Indianapolis from July 30 to August 2, 2026. To register, players must purchase both a Gen Con badge and a tournament event ticket through Gen Con’s website. Gen Con attendee badges are available for purchase now at gencon.com. Event tickets for the tournament are priced at $80 and will be available for purchase on gencon.com starting at 12 PM EST on May 17. These tickets can only be purchased by those with a Gen Con badge.

The tournament will feature a 3 vs. 3 format, with players required to register as a complete team of three. The playable card pool will feature Rush of Ikorr Act 1, which includes Shattered Chaos, Merciless Battlegrounds, and the upcoming Luminary Strike. The $100K+ cash prize pool breakdown is as follows:

First Place – $30,000 ($10,000 per player)

Second Place – $21,000 ($7,000 per player)

Third and Fourth Place – $12,000 per team in each place ($4,000 per player)

Fifth through Eighth Place – $6,300 per team in each place ($2,100 per player)



Upper Deck also unveiled additional organized tournaments that will take place throughout the year, starting in March and running through the end of 2026. These events will offer participation prizes such as a Rush of Ikorr promo pack and themed playmat, as well as cash prizes with an average of $5,000 per tournament. Currently, 13 events are planned in collaboration with Star City Games (SCG) CON, Pro-Play Games (PPG) Summit, and LVLUP Expo:

Pittsburgh, PA – Mar. 13, 2026 Dallas, TX – Sept. 4, 2026 Las Vegas, NV – Apr. 24, 2026 Baltimore, MD – Sept. 11, 2026 Cincinnati, OH – May 15, 2026 Orlando, FL – Sept. 24, 2026 Washington, D.C. – May 29, 2026 Los Angeles, CA – Oct. 9, 2026 Las Vegas, NV – June 26, 2026 Hartford, CT – Oct. 23, 2026 Dallas, TX – July 3, 2026 TBA – Dec. 2026



More events will be added to the schedule throughout the year in collaboration with Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer (“CDD”) game shops. Players can visit their local shop to find more information.

You can purchase Rush of Ikorr now at your local CDD game shop, GameStop, or UpperDeckStore.com. Learn more about the Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament, as well as other organized play events throughout 2026. Stay up to date on everything related to Rush of Ikorr in the official Upper Deck Discord server . Participation in the 2026 Rush of Ikorr Trading Card Game Championship Tournament is subject to the official rules located at my.upperdeck.com/100k-tournament (“Rules”). Failure to comply with the Rules will result in disqualification.

