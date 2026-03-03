29Black Launches New Online Casino and Sportsbook Built for Modern Players

Toronto, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxrise Services has announced the launch of its new crypto and fiat currency casino and online sportsbook, 29Black. The platform went live on February 27, 2026, featuring over 1000 titles from top casino software providers. It also has a sports betting section that covers a wide range of global sports.

29Black is designed for modern players who value convenience, privacy, and fast transactions. It supports both crypto payments and traditional payment methods, including direct deposits, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

What is 29Black?

29Black is a hybrid crypto and fiat currency casino and sportsbook that focuses more on simplicity while still providing a premium and secure experience to players.

The platform is licensed in Anjouan under license no. ALSI-202411007-FI1 but operates in a wide range of permitted jurisdictions and local regulations. It uses advanced AES encryption to protect user data and complies with regulatory requirements such as know-your-customer (KYC).

Casino Experience and Gaming Offering

29Black launches with an extensive library of casino games, from classic slots and table games to immersive live dealer lobbies. The casino has partnered with leading casino gaming companies, including Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming, to offer reliable, trustworthy services.

Beyond gaming, 29Black also has a rich sportsbook section that covers a wide range of sports. Bettors can access major leagues like the NFL and the Premier League, as well as smaller ones across different continents. It even supports eSports, a category that’s growing quite popular among younger players.

Both casino gaming and sports betting are supported by both crypto and traditional deposits like credit/debit cards and e-wallets.

Crypto and Payment Infrastructure

29Black offers a wide range of payment options. Users can deposit and withdraw funds via traditional methods like bank cards, direct bank transfers, and e-wallets. Those seeking more privacy can also transact via crypto using supported options like BTC, ETH, and various stablecoins.

This kind of setup is beneficial to players in different ways:

They can enjoy faster deposits and withdrawals

There are more added privacy and control over transactions

Players can benefit from blockchain’s payment transparency

These are key to creating a secure and efficient gaming environment.

The launch of 29Black comes at a time when online gaming in Canada and beyond is growing quickly and player expectations are rising. Today’s users are looking for a platform that offers faster, flexible transactions and works well across devices. 29Black addresses that with a streamlined experience and flexible payment options designed to make every step of the player journey straightforward.

29Black is now live, and you can check it out by visiting 29black.com

About 29Black

29Black is a hybrid fiat currency and crypto casino and sportsbook built for the modern online player. It offers 1,000+ titles and a wide range of sports leagues from around the world.

Disclaimer: 29Black is only available to players aged 18+/19+ in supported jurisdictions. Terms and conditions apply. Please play responsibly. Moreover, this press release does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice; participation in cryptocurrency-based gaming involves risk and users should conduct their own due diligence.