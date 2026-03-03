Global AI Secures Enterprise Deployment of Agentic AI Products to Automate Regulatory Compliance in Building Design and Construction

Agentic AI-Powered Products Reduces Redesign Risk, Accelerates Project Approvals, and Demonstrates Scalable Enterprise Use Case Across Architecture and Engineering

New York, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced the enterprise deployment with an European architectural firm specializing in complex building and infrastructure projects.

The engagement addresses a key bottleneck in building design: ensuring projects comply with evolving safety regulations before submission for approval. As an initial use case, the firm deployed Global AI’s Agentic AI products in one of the most complex regulatory requirements in large-scale construction. Architectural and engineering plans must meet detailed standards, a process traditionally handled through manual specialist review that often leads to delays, redesigns, higher labor costs, and increased regulatory risk.

Global AI’s Agentic AI products embed directly into the firm’s building design workflow to automate compliance validation during the pre-construction planning phase. By shifting compliance verification earlier in the construction lifecycle, the AI products cut redesign costs, speeds approvals, and improves efficiency, delivering measurable ROI through savings, accuracy, and lower regulatory risk. It also highlights a scalable opportunity across global architecture, engineering, and construction markets, where growing regulatory complexity makes automation a key advantage.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “This enterprise deployment validates the commercial impact of agentic AI in regulation-driven industries such as construction. Automating compliance within the design process directly reduces financial risk associated with delays and redesigns while improving project execution efficiency.”

“Our AI products are designed to scale across additional compliance categories and adjacent industries where regulatory complexity creates workflow friction. We remain focused on delivering practical AI systems that integrate seamlessly into enterprise environments and generate tangible economic value,” concluded Mr. Horvat.

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

