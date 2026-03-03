Purebase Announces Financing of up to $1.M to support Strategic Transformation and Expansion of Industrial Minerals Platform.

Sutter Creek, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), (“Purebase” or the “Company”), today announced it has secured working-capital financing to support the Company’s operational stabilization and the continued rollout of its expanded strategic direction. Purebase is advancing a comprehensive transformation into an integrated industrial-processing and logistics platform serving high-value minerals and commodities. The Company’s strategy centers on industrial crushing and ore-processing capabilities, direct rail-to-port logistics and a commitment to environmentally responsible operations. This platform is designed to support producers across Nevada and global mineral supply chains with reliable, scalable processing infrastructure.

The newly secured financing provides Purebase with the liquidity needed to maintain operational continuity, while the company executes its strategic shift. “Purebase is moving decisively towards becoming a leading processor and logistics partner for high-value minerals” said A. Scott Dockter, Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus is on building the industrial infrastructure, transportation pathways, and responsible operating practices required to support global supply chains. This financing allows us to continue that work while strengthening our operational foundation.” Chief Financial Officer Steve Gillings added: “This capital supports our immediate needs and enables Purebase to continue executing on the operational and strategic initiatives that define our new direction. We appreciate the Boards alignment and support as we move forward.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that develops and acquires high-value minerals for use domestic and global mineral supply chains.

Contacts

A Scott Dockter - Purebase Corporation scott.dockter@purebase.com and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com/newsletter

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.