Uber Technologies, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Uber Technologies, Inc., (“UBER" or the "Company") (NYSE:UBER) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Uber’s stock price fell $2.32, or 3.1%, to close at $72.92 per share on April 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred on the news that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Uber on April 21, 2025, for deceptive billing and cancellation practices related to its Uber One subscription services. Specifically, the FTC claims that despite assertions that an Uber One subscription can be canceled at “any time,” the process is difficult and can result in additional fees, that the promised amount of savings is not accurate, and that the Company charges customers without consent.

