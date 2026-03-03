BYD Company Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BYD Company Limited, (“BYD" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/BYD-company-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

BYD’s stock price fell as much as 2.7% during intraday trading on February 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news that the Pentagon added BYD to a list of companies aiding the Chinese military on February 13, 2026, before withdrawing the list only minutes later without explanation.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising