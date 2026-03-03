Mastercard and Visa Cards Reach $10 Trillion in Spending in 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spending for goods and services generated by credit, debit and prepaid cards issued in the US reached $10 trillion for the first time in 2025, according to the Nilson Report. Credit cards generated 50.42% of all spending, which was down from 50.50% of the total in 2024.

Purchase volume on Visa credit, debit and prepaid card products was $7.028 trillion, an increase of 6.8%. For Mastercard, purchase volume for all card products was $2.958 trillion, an increase of 6.3%.

“Merchant acceptance locations for card payments in the US surpassed 37 million in 2025,” said David Robertson, Publisher of the Nilson Report. “Also growing was the number of Americans with access to a credit, debit or prepaid card,” Robertson added.

The number of credit, debit and prepaid cards in circulation issued in the US with Mastercard and Visa brands was 2.29 billion on December 31, 2025.

ABOUT THE NILSON REPORT

For more than 55 years, the Nilson Report has been the most respected provider of statistics and news about the global payment card industry. Subscribers in more than 70 countries pay an annual fee to receive issues of the Nilson Report, which does not accept advertising or sponsored content of any kind on its website or in its publications.