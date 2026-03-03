EFESO Management Consultants Launches Mining, Metals and Minerals Practice, Strengthening End-to-End Capabilities Across Industrial Sectors

HOUSTON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, today announced the launch of its Mining, Metals & Minerals practice in the Americas, expanding the firm’s sector expertise across some of the world’s most capital-intensive and operationally complex industries. James C. Metro has joined EFESO as Partner and head of the new practice.

Organizations in mining, metals, and minerals industries are defined by capital intensity, constraint sensitivity, and safety-critical work across their entire value chain – from resource extraction and primary processing through refining, conversion, shaping, finishing, and customer delivery. In this challenging environment, EFESO’s new practice provides these organizations with the experience, knowledge and resources they need to stabilize execution, strengthen operational capability, and deliver measurable performance improvement.

“Mining, metals, and mineral processing companies are facing unprecedented pressure from supply chain localization requirements to feed variability, cost volatility, increasing safety and ESG expectations, and more,” said Andreas Doerken, CEO, EFESO Americas. “Under James’ leadership, our new practice combines deep sector expertise and EFESO’s proven performance transformation methodology to help clients deliver sustainable value.”

Metro brings three decades of global industry experience, spanning five continents, to his role as sector leader for Mining, Metals & Minerals at EFESO. Throughout his career, he has led multi-site mining turnarounds improving equipment availability and unit costs, optimized large-scale mineral processing operations to increase throughput and recovery, and strengthened capital portfolio governance to accelerate time to first production.

“Mining and metals organizations operate in environments where small instabilities can create disproportionate losses in throughput, cost, safety exposure, and cash,” said James Metro, Partner and Sector Leader for Mining, Metals and Minerals at EFESO Americas. “We know how to help organizations stabilize operations, align planning with real capability, and embed disciplined execution routines to deliver sustainable results. By working side-by-side with teams in the C-suite and in the field, EFESO ensures that strategy translates into measurable, lasting performance improvement.”

The launch of the Mining, Metals & Minerals Practice reinforces EFESO’s commitment to serving asset-intensive industries with pragmatic, execution-focused transformation. With growing investment in critical minerals, energy transition materials, and domestic supply chain resilience, the practice will support clients navigating capital expansion, operational complexity, and margin pressure across global operations.

