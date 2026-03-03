Reckoner Capital Management Names Laura Damême CEO of Reckoner Art Finance

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management (“Reckoner”), a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced the appointment of Laura Damême as CEO of the firm’s newly formed Reckoner Art Finance team.

The launch of Reckoner Art Finance marks the firm’s expansion into the growing art-secured lending market, which has coincided with increasing demand for asset-based finance as investors seek to diversify their traditional fixed income portfolios. The market for art-secured lending has grown at an annual rate of 9.2% over the past two years and is forecasted to expand by an average rate of 11.7% in 2027, reaching $50 billion overall1.

“Art finance has emerged as an attractive option for collectors who are seeking liquidity but don't necessarily want to sell their high-quality works,” said Reckoner Co-Founder and CEO John Kim. “We see an opportunity to source private loans in the art market that provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients while providing needed and flexible funds to collectors. Laura’s leadership in this growing market and her expertise in these underlying assets will enable Reckoner to become a premier lender in the space.”

Damême brings more than 12 years of expertise in art lending, with a proven track record of leading specialty finance teams to success and managing underwriting processes from start to finish. She joins Reckoner from Athena Art Finance, where she served as President. She previously managed one of the largest private art collections in the world and spent time at appraisal and advisory firm Winston Art Group.

“Art collectors are thinking more strategically about liquidity amid ongoing uncertainty in traditional markets, and art lending is simply a way to introduce optional liquidity without forcing a sale, triggering tax, or modifying long-term investment strategy.” said Damême. “Yet the art finance market remains largely misunderstood and underutilized, especially outside of the US and the UK. I’m excited to bring more clarity and optionality to this growing space by helping collectors, dealers, family offices, and advisors understand how art lending fits into modern investment strategies.”

In the new role, Damême will help Reckoner launch an art finance platform that combines deep art market experience, credit structuring expertise, and trusted industry relationships with a disciplined investing approach.

“Investors who already have exposure to this asset class are becoming far more selective and sophisticated,” said Damême. “The rapid development of this market requires a shift away from volume-driven lending models toward better asset selection and bespoke structuring. This is where Reckoner’s expertise gives us a unique point of differentiation.”

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. We are dedicated to delivering superior investment performance to institutional and retail clients by creating bespoke, innovative solutions and products that are directly aligned with their objectives. Leveraging our vast experience, expertise, and relationships, we bring highly differentiated alternative credit investments to Wall Street and Main Street, which has traditionally had limited access to this asset class. We are employee-owned and partnered with RedBird Capital Partners, a $14 billion private equity firm.

1Deloitte Private, “Art & Finance Report 2025 – 9th edition,” 11/4/2025. https://form.deloitte.lu/rs/854-QYK-918/images/2025_AF_Report_FINAL.pdf