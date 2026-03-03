JAKKS Pacific and VTuber Ironmouse Announce Landmark Collaboration to Launch Products Inspired by the Popular Twitch Streamer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, and Ironmouse, the number one English-language VTuber on Twitch with over 2.4 million followers, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to create and distribute officially licensed consumer products in North America inspired by the larger-than-life personality herself.

Under the agreement, JAKKS Pacific will become the first major US manufacturer to bring official Ironmouse merchandise to market featuring Ironmouse, which will include a variety of figures, plush, collectibles, and tech accessories, as well as cosplay, costume, and roleplay items. Products will be distributed across the US through multiple channels, including JAKKS’ direct-to-consumer platforms, Ironmouse-owned merchandise websites, select retail partners, and collector websites, significantly expanding fan access to official Ironmouse merchandise.

“Ironmouse is a powerhouse and icon in the VTuber space,” said Ariana Berman, Senior Director of Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific. “Throughout her career, she has cultivated an incredibly devoted following, and we look forward to offering new ways for her community to celebrate and connect with her, while welcoming new fans into the fold.”

“I’m so excited to work with JAKKS Pacific to bring my vision to life,” said Ironmouse. “Never would I have thought to even have the opportunity and I feel so very honored. I know I can’t share much, but even with the initial design drafts that have been shared, they just get me and hit it out of the park. I can’t wait until my fans can see what we are working on and for us to unveil what’s ahead!”

Since debuting in 2017, Ironmouse’s popularity has skyrocketed, amassing over five million followers across her various social media platforms. Drawn to her bubbly and kind personality, fans enjoy watching her play a variety of different games, singing, or connecting with her viewers through chatting on her Twitch channel . Diagnosed with CVID prior to launching her streaming career, Ironmouse also uses her platform to raise awareness of the immune disorder through advocacy and fundraising efforts.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

About Ironmouse:

Ironmouse is a trailblazing VTuber, singer, and online entertainer known as the Demon Queen of Hell. Debuting in 2017, she has become one of the most iconic figures renowned for her powerhouse voice and high-energy personality.

Through her record-breaking Twitch streams, including holding the platform’s all-time subathon records, Ironmouse helped bring VTubing into the mainstream and set a new standard for virtual performance. Her content spans musical performances, variety streaming, and emotional storytelling, all tied together with humor, warmth, and chaotic charm.

As a creator who lives with CVID, Ironmouse is a passionate voice in support of the Immune Deficiency Foundation which focuses on accessibility and chronic illness awareness. Ironmouse inspires millions with her resilience, creativity, and community-driven spirit.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

