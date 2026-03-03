BiggerPockets Unlocks Institutional-Grade Pricing Power for Everyday Investors with Pro Perks Membership Expansion

DENVER, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiggerPockets, the premier community and resource hub for real estate investors (REIs), today announced the addition of exclusive financing and insurance benefits to the BiggerPockets Pro Perks program, empowering everyday investors to more effectively navigate a higher-cost, higher-friction housing market.

Through new Pro Perks partnerships with REI-focused lenders Kiavi and LendingOne , and landlord insurance specialist Steadily , both established independent investors looking to scale their businesses and first-time buyers at the beginning of their investing journeys can now join BiggerPockets Pro and gain member-exclusive access to institutional-level cost efficiencies, purchasing power and risk controls, with workflows built around investor needs.

New exclusive offerings for BiggerPockets Pro members include:

Discounted upfront fees for fix-and-flip and bridge loans from Kiavi (up to $1,250 in loan value)

(up to $1,250 in loan value) Up to $2,000 per year toward DSCR loan closing costs, plus 0.25% off upfront fees from LendingOne

Five percent off landlord insurance property premiums from Steadily, worth up to $256 per year



“Real estate investors are increasingly being asked to do more with less — to compete, move quickly, manage risk, and protect margins,” said Dave Meyer, Chief Investment Officer at BiggerPockets. “Our mission at BiggerPockets has always been to empower everyday investors with the essential tools and resources they need to scale and grow. Partnering with Kiavi, LendingOne and Steadily to expand Pro Perks further underlines our commitment to investors. Through these new offerings, Pro members gain crucial access to cost efficiencies, purchasing power and risk controls typically reserved for institutional players.”

BiggerPockets Pro is a comprehensive suite of members-only tools and resources designed to help REIs analyze deals faster, manage properties more efficiently and make smart, growth-enabling decisions. Pro members can access advanced networking features, exclusive financing and insurance options, property analysis and rental calculators, property management tools from RentRedi and automated banking and bookkeeping services from Baselane.

“We have watched BiggerPockets grow over the years into an educational North Star community for real estate investors, and we are thrilled to join forces,” said Mathew Neisser, CEO at LendingOne. “At LendingOne, we recognize that real estate investing is never ‘one size fits all.’ Our team excels at crafting creative financial solutions that mirror the strategic diversity of the BiggerPockets community. By integrating our lending expertise with Pro Members, we are not just providing capital. We are providing a trusted solution for investors to scale their portfolios with confidence and significant cost savings.”

For just $390 per year, BiggerPockets Pro members can unlock up to $5,000 in annual savings. Since joining the program, members have reported saving countless hours on property analysis, seeing major boosts to their business development pipelines, and significantly streamlining their workflows. Kiavi, LendingOne and Steadily now join Pro’s existing suite of partners, including Home Depot, Baselane, RentRedi and legal lease-review services available in all 50 states, providing real estate investors at every stage with tangible value and ROI.

“Everyday investors play a crucial role in addressing the nation’s housing shortage by transforming underutilized properties and revitalizing communities,” said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. “Kiavi’s AI-powered platform empowers real estate investors with the data-driven intelligence and frictionless capital needed to succeed and scale. With BiggerPockets’ platform dedicated to real estate investor connection, education, and support, this partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity to equip local investors with both the knowledge and capital they need to create more move-in ready homes across the nation.”

The value of a Pro Perks membership continues to grow: BiggerPockets plans to further expand the program’s partner ecosystem in 2026, strengthening its role as an essential operating platform for REIs nationwide.

“More than 17 million individual landlords own the majority of rental housing in the U.S., yet most insurance solutions were never designed for them,” said Darren Nix, CEO of Steadily. “Steadily was built by landlords for landlords, with a fast, affordable insurance experience tailored to independent investors. Partnering with BiggerPockets Pro helps ensure everyday rental owners have access to insurance that’s faster, more affordable, and built specifically for how independent landlords actually operate.”

Learn more about Bigger Pockets Pro: https://www.biggerpockets.com/pro-membership

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is at the forefront of democratizing access to consumer real estate investing education and tools to support investors in achieving their financial goals. Founded in 2004, the platform is a complete, essential resource to a vibrant community of more than 3 million real estate investors, helping them to identify opportunities, find partners, secure deals, and make informed investment decisions. With over 150 million podcast downloads, 3 million books sold, and more than 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, BiggerPockets is dedicated to serving real estate investors throughout their journey, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared, and value creation is maximized.

About Kiavi

With more than $30 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest non-bank lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com .

About LendingOne

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers yearly.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix-and-flip, portfolio rental, new construction and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, and New York.

*Best DSCR Rate Guarantee: LendingOne will match the interest rate of a competing national private DSCR loan, provided (i) the competing loan has substantially similar origination fees and qualifying credit criteria within reasonable industry standards, such as credit score, LTV, experience, property value and other related metrics, and (ii) they are presented with a formal, written quote, or term sheet document (i.e., not an email) from a national private lender dated within ten (10) business days of submission to LendingOne. The competing rate will be adjusted based on where the 5-Year Treasury Rate was at the time of issuance to the rate on the date of submission to LendingOne and for any rate buydowns. This is not a commitment to lend. All offers of credit are subject to approval. Restrictions may apply. NMLS ID # 1508627. AZ Mortgage Banker License 0944181. CA DFPI Financing Law License 60DBO-58915. ID Mortgage Broker/Lender License MBL-2081508627. MN Residential Mortgage Originator License MN-MO-1508627. OR Mortgage Lending License ML-5529. UT-DRE Mortgage Entity License 12767077. VT Commercial Lender License 1508627 CLL.

About Steadily

Founded in 2020, Steadily provides landlord insurance and short-term rental insurance coverage for property investors across the United States. The company's mission is to make insurance simple, affordable, and accessible for rental property owners, whether they operate traditional long-term rentals or short-term vacation properties on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

With coverage available in all 50 states, Steadily has become a trusted partner for thousands of property investors seeking the best vacation rental insurance recommendations and comprehensive short-term rental landlord insurance coverage.

For more information about Steadily's industry-leading short-term rental insurance policies or to get a quote for your Airbnb or VRBO property, visit steadily.com .

CONTACT

Caroline Thompson

847-440-4831

caroline.thompson@akrete.com