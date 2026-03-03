GCheck Partners with Cerebrum to Defend Against Deepfakes and Hiring Fraud

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCheck , a modern, compliance-first hire-to-retire screening platform, today announced a new partnership with Cerebrum, an identity and credential verification solutions company, to embed advanced biometric identity verification at the start of GCheck’s screening workflow, enhancing identity integrity as hiring fraud rapidly evolves.

AI-generated deepfakes, synthetic identities and remote hiring fraud are becoming more sophisticated and more difficult to detect. Gartner predicts that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake. In response, GCheck collaborated with Cerebrum to introduce a “Verified Entry” point that anchors every background check in confirmed, government-backed identity data, closing a critical vulnerability in remote hiring workflows. The integration delivers up to 99.9% identity data accuracy and improves background check completion times by up to 30% by reducing manual entry errors for applicants and hiring professionals throughout the screening process.

“Hiring decisions are only as strong as the identity data behind them,” said Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck. “In an AI-driven world where synthetic identities and digital injections are no longer theoretical risks, we believe trust must be established at the very first touchpoint. Embedding biometric verification directly into our workflow strengthens our mission of Compliance for Good™ and reinforces trust in hiring from day one. Equally important, this process is designed to be transparent and clearly communicated to candidates, consistent with the consent-forward, dignity-first standards we uphold across our entire platform”

Biometric Liveness and Identity Authentication: Candidates complete a real-time biometric verification that confirms physical presence and validates government-issued identification through biometric matching, preventing deepfakes, digital injections and impersonation attempts.

Verified Entry Screening Workflow: Identity is confirmed before any background check begins, ensuring all searches are conducted using accurate, government-backed personal data, reducing exposure to synthetic identity fraud.





“Fraud today is multifaceted, so protection has to be as well,” said Sebastian Mellen, CEO of Cerebrum. “It’s not enough to glance at an ID or rely on static checks. You need document authenticity analysis, barcode validation, liveness detection and biometric matching working together. When those safeguards are in place at the very start of the workflow, identity becomes something you can stand on with confidence. GCheck recognized that integrity begins at entry. By combining document forensics with biometric verification, every background check that follows is grounded in a verified, reliable identity.”

GCheck was founded on its Compliance for Good™ framework, which centers screening around transparency, fairness and protection. The Cerebrum integration advances that mission, particularly for organizations serving vulnerable populations that require higher standards of identity assurance. Cerebrum’s hybrid identity and credential wallet technology has already been deployed in youth sports, hospital systems and enterprise environments where verified identity and screening are tightly linked. By combining biometric identity verification with GCheck’s configurable, audit-ready workflows, organizations gain stronger safeguards without sacrificing efficiency or candidate experience.

The GCheck and Cerebrum partnership reinforces a new standard for screening grounded in verified identity, strengthened by biometric assurance and focused on protecting people, brands and communities. Learn more about GCheck’s digital identity verification capabilities here and explore the latest GCheck news and updates here.

About GCheck

GCheck is a modern, hire-to-retire screening platform dedicated to Compliance for Good™, helping organizations hire and retain with speed, accuracy, and fairness. We operate across the entire employee lifecycle, delivering background checks, identity verification, drug testing, employment and professional verifications, continuous monitoring, and compliance management through one unified platform.



Our Compliance for Good™ framework is built on three pillars: transparent compliance, fair compliance, and protective compliance, ensuring every screening decision upholds dignity, reduces risk, and strengthens trust. GCheck serves enterprise HR teams, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and regulated industries that need more than a fast check; they need a compliant, ethical, and audit-ready screening partner.



To learn more, visit gcheck.com

About Cerebrum

Cerebrum is a technology company building identity, AI-driven processing, and credential verification solutions with a focus on enabling secure, trusted environments. Through collaboration with global partners, Cerebrum helps communities operate with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence.

Cerebrum develops purpose-built AI engines and identity verification technologies designed for regulated screening environments. The ecosystem integrates flexibly with existing platforms to support intelligent automation, strengthen compliance, and enhance the way people establish, manage, and share digital identities—without adding unnecessary complexity to the user experience.

To learn more, visit cerebrum.com

GCheck Media

press@gcheck.com