YMCA of the USA and Carnegie Corporation of New York Collaborate to Strengthen Youth Civic Engagement Nationwide

CHICAGO , March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is proud to announce a multi-year national partnership with Carnegie Corporation of New York. This collaboration represents a powerful alignment of mission, values, and vision for the future of democracy by expanding opportunities for civic education and participation for young people across the country.

This $1 million initiative supports the expansion of the YMCA Youth and Government® program in 15 states, with an aim of reaching over 14,000 new youth, hosting 30 statewide civic events, and reducing financial barriers through scholarships. These grants will help provide the tools, resources, funding, confidence, and real-world practice these young people need in order to participate fully in their communities and our democratic system.

Since 1936, YMCA Youth and Government has offered middle and high school students across the country the opportunity to participate in model government programs, debate policy, write legislation, and develop their leadership and public speaking skills—all while gaining a deeper understanding of civic processes and responsibilities.

“Strong communities and a healthy democracy depend on young people who feel empowered not just to participate, but also to lead,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “Through our partnership with Carnegie Corporation of New York, we are expanding access to YMCA Youth and Government and creating meaningful opportunities for young people to build leadership skills, engage in civic dialogue, and shape the future of their communities and our nation.”

Established in 1911, Carnegie Corporation of New York is one of the oldest grantmaking foundations in the United States, working to reduce political polarization. This initiative embodies Andrew Carnegie’s founding purpose: to advance knowledge, expand opportunity, and strengthen civic life for the public good. More than an investment in a single program, this grant is a commitment to the long-term health of our democracy by equipping today’s youth with the skills, experiences, and confidence to lead and build more welcoming communities for generations to come.

“Young people learn about democracy by taking part in it,” said Ambika Kapur, a program director for Education at Carnegie Corporation of New York. “YMCA Youth and Government gives students the chance to explore how decisions are made, practice working across differences, and build confidence in their ability to contribute to their communities. We’re pleased to support its expansion so more young people can have those experiences.”

Participating states and programs will be chosen by April 2026.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

About Carnegie Corporation of New York

Carnegie Corporation of New York was established by Andrew Carnegie in 1911 to promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding. Today the foundation works to reduce political polarization through philanthropic support for the issues that Carnegie considered most important: education, democracy, and peace.

