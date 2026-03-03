PDD Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PDD Holdings, Inc., (“PDD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

PDD’s stock price fell during intraday trading on January 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on January 19, 2026, when Bloomberg reported that China had broadened its probe into PDD, alleging misconduct ranging from taxation issues to fraudulent deliveries. Partially triggered by physical violence that had broken out between PDD employees and SAMR inspectors in the previous month, the investigation involved a special team of over 100 regulators from various agencies, including the State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”), dispatched by the government.

