Middle East Compostable Packaging Market UAE and Saudi Arabia Regulations Drive Shift Toward Sustainable Solutions

Ottawa, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Middle East compostable packaging market size stood at USD 521.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 857.76 million by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by the Compostable Packaging in the Middle East?

Middle East compostable packaging refers to eco-friendly, plant-based packaging materials (like PLA, starch blends, and cellulose) designed to break down into natural, non-toxic elements in industrial or home composting, aimed at reducing landfill waste in the region. Driven by strict regulations on single-use plastics and sustainability initiatives, this market serves the food & beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Middle East Government Initiatives for the Compostable Packaging Industry:

UAE National Single-Use Plastic Ban: This federal mandate prohibits the trade of single-use plastic bags and extends to plastic cups and cutlery by 2026, explicitly exempting certified compostable alternatives. Saudi Vision 2030 & Green Initiative: These frameworks involve massive investments in biodegradable material development and a goal to divert 94% of Riyadh's waste from landfills through industrial composting. Qatar Regulation on Plastic Bags: A Ministry of Municipality law that requires all food establishments to replace traditional plastic bags with biodegradable, compostable, or reusable versions. Dubai Circular Economy Policy: This local initiative enforces waste segregation and provides incentives for businesses to adopt compostable packaging paired with local composting infrastructure. Oman Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban: A national policy that restricts the manufacture and import of non-biodegradable bags, forcing a shift toward compostable and eco-friendly alternatives.



What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market?

Material Innovation: There is a strong shift towards using advanced, locally suitable materials, including agricultural waste, seaweed, and mushroom-based (mycelium) packaging .

Increased consumer demand for eco-friendly products has forced retailers to transition away from conventional plastics. Stringent Regulatory Frameworks: Governments in the GCC (specifically the UAE and Saudi Arabia) are pushing sustainability through bans on single-use plastics, driving a shift toward compostable alternatives.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of The Middle East Compostable Packaging Industry?

The Middle East compostable packaging industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by strict government bans on single-use plastics, rising consumer awareness of environmental sustainability, and the rapid growth of e-commerce. Governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are implementing bans, levies, and strict regulations on single-use plastic bags and items, forcing a shift towards compliant, certified compostable alternatives. The surge in online shopping and food delivery services across the region is increasing the demand for eco-friendly packaging that maintains quality and durability during shipping.

Regional Analysis:

Saudi Arabia Compostable Packaging Market Growth Trends

The Saudi Arabia compostable packaging market, a major driver in the Middle East, is propelled by Vision 2030 sustainability initiatives, rising environmental awareness, and strict regulations on single-use plastics. increased e-commerce, strict government regulations on plastic waste, and the adoption of green technologies under economic diversification efforts are boosting demand. The market is characterized by a shift toward eco-friendly alternatives in the food service industry, where many establishments are transitioning to compostable, sustainable, and biodegradable materials.

The UAE Compostable Packaging Market Trends

The UAE compostable packaging market, driven by strict government bans on single-use plastics and rising eco-conscious consumer demand, is dominated by Polylactic acid (PLA) and paper-based solutions, particularly in food service and e-commerce, as the nation aims for a circular economy. The booming e-commerce sector is pushing for eco-friendly, durable, and lightweight packaging to meet the demand for sustainable shipping materials. Major players operating in this space include BASF SE, Mondi PLC, Tetra Pak, Amcor PLC, and Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

How Did PLA Segment Dominate the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market?

The PLA (polylactic acid) segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by high demand in food service, retail, and e-commerce for sustainable, rigid, and flexible, transparent, and flexible packaging. It is increasingly replacing conventional plastics like PET and PS in the region. Stricter regional regulations on plastic waste and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products are pushing manufacturers to adopt PLA for cups, trays, and films.

The PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, driven by sustainability trends and regulatory pressures on single-use plastics. This segment offers significant growth potential for eco-friendly, biodegradable solutions. The rapid expansion is supported by rising consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives in e-commerce and food packaging. The shift is heavily driven by increasing investment in and adoption of sustainable materials in the region.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominates the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market?

The food & beverage packaging segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by rising demand for sustainable, convenient, and ready-to-eat packaging solutions. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly alternatives and government initiatives to reduce plastic waste. Key trends fueling growth include the adoption of trays, containers, bags, and pouches made from materials like sugarcane and paper, which offer sustainability and waste reduction.

The consumer goods & e-commerce segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, due to rapid e-commerce expansion, rising demand for sustainable mailers, pouches, and protective films. This growth aligns with regional sustainability initiatives and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives. The rapid rise of online shopping in the region is accelerating the need for sustainable, compostable packaging solutions for shipping.

End-User Insights

How Did Quick Service Restaurants Segment Dominate the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market?

The quick service restaurants (QSRs) segment dominated the market in 2025 by leveraging high-volume demand for eco-friendly, single-use, takeout, and delivery packaging. This dominance is driven by strict government regulations against single-use plastics, rising consumer preference for sustainability, and the rapid expansion of food delivery services. Governments, particularly in the GCC, are actively banning single-use plastics and promoting sustainability initiatives, forcing QSRs to adopt compostable options.

The retail & supermarkets segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, driven by rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials to reduce plastic waste. This shift is fueled by the rapid expansion of modern retail, including hypermarkets using compostable solutions, and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability across the region.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Middle East Compostable Packaging Industry

In November 2025, Emirates Biotech launched EMBIO, a new line of locally produced PLA biopolymers in the UAE, designed as a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics for packaging and food service sectors. The company is building a 160,000-tonne capacity production facility in KEZAD, expected to be operational by 2028.

Top Companies in the Middle East Compostable Packaging Market & Their Offerings

Napco National : Offers the Gaia™ line of biodegradable paper bags and plant-based barrier coatings for the GCC food industry.

: Offers the Gaia™ line of biodegradable paper bags and plant-based barrier coatings for the GCC food industry. Al Bayader International : Produces plant-based, industrially compostable tableware and containers made from sugarcane bagasse.

: Produces plant-based, industrially compostable tableware and containers made from sugarcane bagasse. Hotpack Global : Manufactures an extensive range of biodegradable paper lunch boxes, compostable cutlery, and Kraft food containers.

: Manufactures an extensive range of biodegradable paper lunch boxes, compostable cutlery, and Kraft food containers. BASF SE : Supplies ecovio® biopolymer resins used by local manufacturers to produce compostable waste bags and food films.

: Supplies ecovio® biopolymer resins used by local manufacturers to produce compostable waste bags and food films. Mondi Group : Provides certified compostable Kraft paper solutions for shopping bags and single-serve food packaging.

: Provides certified compostable Kraft paper solutions for shopping bags and single-serve food packaging. Novamont S.p.A. : Supplies MATER-BI resins for the production of compostable carrier bags and agricultural mulch films.

: Supplies MATER-BI resins for the production of compostable carrier bags and agricultural mulch films. NatureWorks LLC : Produces Ingeo™ PLA biopolymers used as the raw material for compostable cold cups, cutlery, and coffee capsules.

: Produces Ingeo™ PLA biopolymers used as the raw material for compostable cold cups, cutlery, and coffee capsules. BioPak : Distributes a variety of plant-based foodservice products including FSC-certified paper bowls and BioCane containers.

: Distributes a variety of plant-based foodservice products including FSC-certified paper bowls and BioCane containers. Vegware : Specializes in a complete range of plant-based catering disposables such as compostable hot cups and takeaway boxes.

: Specializes in a complete range of plant-based catering disposables such as compostable hot cups and takeaway boxes. TIPA Corp Ltd : Develops fully compostable flexible packaging films and laminates designed to replace traditional plastic snack packaging.

: Develops fully compostable flexible packaging films and laminates designed to replace traditional plastic snack packaging. Avani Eco : Known for "bio-cassava" bags and plant-based takeaway containers that dissolve in water or compost.

: Known for "bio-cassava" bags and plant-based takeaway containers that dissolve in water or compost. Ecoway Global L.L.C. : Supplies starch-based compostable resins and finished products like shopping bags and liners to the regional market.

: Supplies starch-based compostable resins and finished products like shopping bags and liners to the regional market. Plastopil Hazorea : Creates compostable flexible barrier films that provide food protection while meeting end-of-life sustainability standards.

: Creates compostable flexible barrier films that provide food protection while meeting end-of-life sustainability standards. Falcon Pack : Provides a dedicated eco-line of biodegradable plates, trays, and boxes made from paper and bagasse.

: Provides a dedicated eco-line of biodegradable plates, trays, and boxes made from paper and bagasse. Huhtamaki Oyj: Manufactures compostable fiber-based products including coffee cups and molded trays for the hospitality sector.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

PLA (Polylactic Acid)

Starch Blends

Bagasse & Molded Fiber

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

Others (Cellulose/Seaweed)



By Application

Food & Beverage Packaging

Consumer Goods & E-commerce

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial & Agriculture

Others



By End-User

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Institutional & Catering

Retail & Supermarkets



