Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream® Opens Applications for the 15th Brewing & Business Experienceship

BOSTON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams announces the opening of applications for the next Brewing & Business Experienceship, its signature mentorship initiative under Brewing the American Dream®, designed to support and uplift emerging craft brewers nationwide. Now entering its 15th year, the Experienceship provides one standout brewer with access to hands-on coaching, industry expertise, and resources to help grow and scale their business.

A cornerstone of the Experienceship is the opportunity for winners to collaborate with the Samuel Adams team on a limited-edition beer brewed at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, bringing the program’s mission to life through shared craft and creativity. Applications for this year’s search open on the heels of the recent release of the collaborative brew from the 2025 Experienceship winner, Moor’s Brewing. The Apricot Altbier (4.5% ABV) debuted exclusively in Boston and Chicago taprooms for a limited run in line with Black History Month, showcasing the incredible result of time-honored craftsmanship meeting modern culture.

Inspired by Jim Koch, pioneer of the American craft beer movement and founder of Samuel Adams, the Brewing & Business Experienceship was created to help break down barriers to entry in the brewing industry. Since its inception in 2012, the program has supported brewers from a wide range of backgrounds, welcoming winners into the Brewing the American Dream® family for ongoing mentorship well beyond the initial win.

Samuel Adams is now inviting brewery founders to apply for the 15th annual Brewing & Business Experienceship by March 20, 2026. Finalists will be selected to attend the annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash in NYC, where they’ll have the opportunity to share their best brews and business stories with Samuel Adams leaders, media, and beer enthusiasts.

“The Brewing & Business Experienceship was built to help level the playing field for emerging brewers by providing access to mentorship, resources, and industry expertise,” said Jennifer Glanville Love, Director of Partnerships & Collaborations at Boston Beer Company. “As we open applications for the 15th year of the program, we’re excited to continue supporting the next generation of brewers and welcoming new founders into the Brewing the American Dream® family.”

For further details on Brewing the American Dream®, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com and follow @samadamsbtad for updates.

About Brewing the American Dream®

Since 2008, Samuel Adams has supported its nonprofit lending partners in providing nearly 4,500 loans totaling nearly $121 million to food and beverage entrepreneurs in 41 states across the country. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to nearly 17,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained almost 12,200 jobs in their local communities.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

