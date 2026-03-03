Senior Planet from AARP Announces 2026 Sponsored Athletes, Redefining Aging Through Fitness

The Sponsored Athlete Program highlights individuals from across the United States who are staying active into their 60s, 70s, and 80s. Throughout the year, these older adult athletes serve as wellness ambassadors to the Senior Planet community through live classes and digital content creation.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Senior Planet from AARP announces its 2026 class of Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes. Now in its 7th year, the program highlights older adults who use fitness and movement paired with modern technology to support active aging. The five team members, selected through a competitive application process, pursue an array of athletic activities including powerlifting, bikepacking, and tai chi.

Meet the 2026 Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes:

Ramona Banks, Age 63 (St. Paul, MN) : After a decade of serving as a caregiver, Ramona’s fitness journey began at 58 years old. With encouragement from a friend, Ramona started with a short walk and went on to try lifting, cardio, Pilates, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training). Now approaching 60, and even with an artificial knee, she participates in low-impact workouts 7 days a week and feels better than ever. Over the year, Ramona looks forward to motivating other older adults to start moving.

: After a decade of serving as a caregiver, Ramona’s fitness journey began at 58 years old. With encouragement from a friend, Ramona started with a short walk and went on to try lifting, cardio, Pilates, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training). Now approaching 60, and even with an artificial knee, she participates in low-impact workouts 7 days a week and feels better than ever. Over the year, Ramona looks forward to motivating other older adults to start moving. Winston Hall, Age 77 (Elkhorn, NE) : An active cyclist, bikepacker, and fitness enthusiast, Winston prioritizes daily movement, weekly strength training, and practical whole food, plant-based nutrition. Winston believes strongly that effective exercise programs must feel enjoyable rather than intimidating. His goal is to help other older adults see that decline isn’t inevitable, and that meaningful improvement remains possible at any age.

: An active cyclist, bikepacker, and fitness enthusiast, Winston prioritizes daily movement, weekly strength training, and practical whole food, plant-based nutrition. Winston believes strongly that effective exercise programs must feel enjoyable rather than intimidating. His goal is to help other older adults see that decline isn’t inevitable, and that meaningful improvement remains possible at any age. Jill Hartzog, Age 65 (Brooklyn, NY) : When Jill turned 50, she realized that she needed to get serious about moving her body, so she established a new swimming routine after 30 years away from the pool and signed up for strength-training classes at a local gym. Since April 2024, Jill has been working out 2-3x a week. In her role as Sponsored Athlete, she hopes that more older adults will realize the reward of self-improvement through their own strength and power.

: When Jill turned 50, she realized that she needed to get serious about moving her body, so she established a new swimming routine after 30 years away from the pool and signed up for strength-training classes at a local gym. Since April 2024, Jill has been working out 2-3x a week. In her role as Sponsored Athlete, she hopes that more older adults will realize the reward of self-improvement through their own strength and power. Suzanne Luhr, Age 68 (Laramie, WY) : In 2011, Suzanne was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle. As a result of her injuries, years later, Suzanne began physical therapy and was introduced to the deadlift. From never having stepped into a gym in her life, today, Suzanne has become a powerlifting champion in the Senior Games. As a Sponsored Athlete, Suzanne’s hope is to connect with others that need encouragement in working toward a healthier and happier self.

: In 2011, Suzanne was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle. As a result of her injuries, years later, Suzanne began physical therapy and was introduced to the deadlift. From never having stepped into a gym in her life, today, Suzanne has become a powerlifting champion in the Senior Games. As a Sponsored Athlete, Suzanne’s hope is to connect with others that need encouragement in working toward a healthier and happier self. Raymond Sol, Age 84 (Scottsdale, AZ): After a long career as a professor and tai chi instructor and having survived multiple health scares (including a pulmonary embolism attack), Raymond successfully launched a health and wellness consulting business at age 75. “Tai Chi Body Balance LLC” has been thriving ever since, offering group and private tai chi classes. With a personal goal of living to 100 years old, Raymond is ready to encourage others to exercise both the body and the mind, all while having fun.



“Aging isn’t about slowing down, and the 2026 Sponsored Athletes exemplify how older adults can remain active and connected at any stage of their fitness journeys.” said Deirdre Lee, Director of Virtual Programs at Senior Planet from AARP. “We’re proud to elevate their stories for our national audience as powerful examples of how a commitment to movement can fuel lifelong well-being and growth.”

As the principal program of the nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP, Senior Planet works to empower people 60 and older through education, connection, and free access to resources that support healthy aging. The Sponsored Athlete Program highlights real-world experiences that demonstrate how physical activity builds confidence and helps maintain independence. Past participants in the program include surfers, ice hockey players, dancers, lawn-bowlers, and more. Over the coming year, the athletes will host virtual programs and share their training routines, wellness tips, and personal milestones across Senior Planet’s digital platforms.

To learn more about the 2026 Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes and upcoming fitness and wellness events, visit seniorplanet.org/athletes.

About Senior Planet from AARP

Senior Planet from AARP is the principal program of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP. It is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person at six Senior Planet locations across the country and hundreds of licensed partner sites to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. Senior Planet curriculum includes over 150 multi-week courses, lectures, and workshops. To learn more, visit www.seniorplanet.org or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

Media Contact:

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

dvarilias@litzkypr.com