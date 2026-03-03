Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 3 March, 2026 at 16.00 EET

Aspo: Changes in the number of own shares

Based on a decision made by the Board of Directors, Aspo Plc has transferred a total of 46,105 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of its remuneration programs, including both short and long-term remuneration.

After the above-mentioned transfers, a total of 81,057 shares remain in the company's possession.

Aspo Plc





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation