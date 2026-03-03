MyCryptoParadise Releases Industry Guide to Help Traders Identify Genuine High-Performance Crypto Signals

London, United Kingdom, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCryptoParadise, a leading professional crypto signals trading company trusted since 2016, today published “How to Recognize the Best Crypto Signals” — a new sponsored educational report that equips traders with the essential tools to distinguish elite, reliable signal providers from underperforming, hyped, or misleading ones in the cryptocurrency market.





Drawing from over 10+ years of proven experience across multiple market cycles, the guide reveals the critical markers of top-tier crypto signals: verified track records backed by manual technical and fundamental analysis, transparent methodology, strong focus on capital protection, high risk-reward ratios (never below 1:1), single-entry strategies to minimize exposure, clear stop-loss and realistic profit targets, and avoidance of common pitfalls like multiple entries, tiny first take-profits, or pump-and-dump setups.

“At MyCryptoParadise, we treat crypto trading like a business, not gambling,” said Simon Mach, Founder of MyCryptoParadise. “Too many traders chase short-term hype, that many get rich quick crypto schemes offer,and fall into traps that erode capital. This guide empowers the community with the same standards our ParadiseTeam applies daily — prioritizing consistency, probability-based decisions, disciplined risk management, and long-term profitability — so traders can confidently select providers that deliver genuine value and protect their portfolios lomg-term.”

The comprehensive resource covers key evaluation criteria, including:

- Quantitative performance benchmarks and backtested strategy validation

- Emphasis on capital protection, proper money management, and high-probability setups

- Red flags of low-quality or scam signals, such as unrealistic accuracy claims or lack of transparency

- Best practices for integrating professional signals with personal analysis and adapting to bull, bear, or ranging markets

Available now as a free educational initiative, the guide serves as both an industry reference for responsible trading and an introduction to MyCryptoParadise’s own ParadiseFamilyVIP crypto signals service. ParadiseFamilyVIP members receive manually crafted signals by the ParadiseTeam (PRO traders from MyCryptoParadise crypto signals trading company) via Telegram — combining in-depth technical, fundamental, on-chain, and sentiment analysis — along with exclusive portfolio management, personal coaching, real-time insights, dedicated to safe, consistent, long-termgrowth.

Founded in 2016 by a team of four professional traders

MyCryptoParadise helps traders worldwide shift from gambling to disciplined, professional strategies. The ParadiseTeam delivers high-probability trades focused on capital preservation and long-term success, while free resources like MCP University and daily analysis support broader education, which support their mission of turning crypto market into a safer space

Traders are invited to download the guide and explore more at: https://mycryptoparadise.com/ or join the journey via ParadiseFamilyVIP at https://mycryptoparadise.com/paradisefamilyvip/.

About MyCryptoParadise

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.