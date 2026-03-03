Hot Springs Arkansas Neurologist Kara Way Opens New Way Neurology

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Way Neurology is now open and serving patients at 100 Ridgeway St., Suite 2, in Hot Springs. The new practice is led by Board-certified neurologist Kara Way, MD, who continues to provide comprehensive neurological care to patients throughout the region.





New Way Neurology offers a full range of outpatient services focused on diagnosing and treating disorders of the brain, spine and peripheral nerves. Services include diagnostic evaluations and neurological testing, individualized treatment planning, long-term disease management, medication management and coordinated care for patients with complex neurological needs.

Dr. Way earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she also completed her neurology residency. Before medical school, she worked as a registered nurse, an experience that continues to shape her patient-centered approach to care. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, serves on the advisory council for Southern Legacy of Life and participates in the Speaker’s Bureau for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, providing educational lectures.

“I am proud to open New Way Neurology and continue caring for patients in Hot Springs and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Way. “Our focus is on delivering high-quality, personalized neurological care and ensuring patients feel informed and supported every step of the way.”

Dr. Way is joined by advanced practice providers Pamela Bates, APRN, FNP-BC, and Teri Smith, APRN-BC.

Bates has provided care to patients in Arkansas since 1997. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is Board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the Arkansas Nurse Practitioner Association and holds Basic Life Support certification from the American Heart Association.

Smith has worked in nursing since 1988 and has served patients in Hot Springs since 2005. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She specializes in neurology and also has experience in pulmonology and nephrology.

The team diagnoses and treats a wide range of neurological conditions, including headaches and migraines, epilepsy and seizure disorders, stroke and cerebrovascular disease, multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating conditions, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, and balance and coordination issues.

New Way Neurology is committed to delivering expert care close to home, with treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs and a strong emphasis on education and ongoing support.

New Way Neurology is located at 100 Ridgeway St., Suite 2, Hot Springs, AR 71901. To schedule an appointment, call (501) 623-2426.

About New Way Neurology

New Way Neurology provides specialized care for conditions affecting the brain, spine and nervous system. The practice is dedicated to helping patients find answers, manage symptoms and improve quality of life through individualized, compassionate care. Learn more at newwayneurology.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099d444c-0747-4136-9d95-1ee275c3a286