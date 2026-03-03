NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Global Technology Leaders to Showcase Age of AI at GTC 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that GTC, the world’s premier conference on AI and accelerated computing, will take place March 16-19 this year in San Jose, California. More than 30,000 attendees — spanning developers, researchers, business leaders and AI-native companies — will gather from over 190 countries to explore how AI is becoming essential infrastructure, powering a new industrial era.

“GTC is the epicenter of the AI industrial era,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “AI is no longer a single breakthrough or application — it is essential infrastructure. Every company will use it. Every nation will build it. From energy and chips to infrastructure, models and applications, every layer of the stack is advancing at once, and you’ll see that all come to life at GTC.”

What to Expect at GTC 2026

Keynote: Huang will deliver the keynote from SAP Center on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. PT. The keynote will outline NVIDIA’s latest advancements across the full AI stack, from accelerated compute and AI factories to open models, agentic systems and physical AI, setting the industry’s direction for the year ahead. The keynote will be livestreamed and available on demand at nvidia.com . Registration is not required to view the keynote online.

AI Is a Five-Layer Cake: GTC will showcase every layer of AI spanning energy, chips, infrastructure, models and applications. Through keynotes, sessions and demos, attendees will see how each layer has its own ecosystem of partners, technologies and skilled jobs, and how the coordination of these layers is driving one of the largest infrastructure expansions in history.

1,000+ Sessions: From AI factories and large-scale inference to robotics, digital twins, scientific computing, quantum computing and enterprise AI deployments, GTC sessions will dive into building, scaling and optimizing every layer of the AI stack and how they interconnect in real-world production environments. Huang will host a discussion on the state of the art in open frontier models and what comes next with industry leaders from A16Z, AI2, AMP Coalition, Black Forest Labs, Cursor, Reflection AI and Thinking Machines Lab.

GTC Live Keynote Pregame Show: The pregame show will feature industry leaders discussing accelerated computing beyond AI as well as the five-layer stack behind the largest infrastructure buildouts in human history — in addition to the ecosystem required to deliver it worldwide. Virtual attendees can catch the pregame show live online on Monday, March 16, at 8 a.m. PT. Notable speakers include Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, LangChain CEO Harrison Chase, Skild AI CEO Deepak Pathak, OpenEvidence CEO Daniel Nadler and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

Hands-On Training and Certification: Developers and engineers can gain in-demand skills across AI, accelerated computing, networking, data science and physical AI through nine full-day workshops, 60+ hands-on labs and onsite certification opportunities. Self-paced courses, educator programs and one-on-one training consultations will also be available, helping grow the workforce needed to support the expanding AI infrastructure buildout.

Startups, Investors and the AI Ecosystem: More than 240 NVIDIA Inception startups will showcase technologies spanning physical AI, robotics, generative AI and enterprise applications. Dedicated startup and venture programming, AI Day with leading venture firms and NVentures engagement sessions will connect founders and investors building across every layer of the AI industrial stack.

Developer and Research Tracks: At GTC, developers can learn directly from NVIDIA engineers and partners, and plug into the global ecosystem building the next wave of AI applications. Technical deep dives, CUDA® sessions and infrastructure workshops will explore large-scale model training, inference optimization and deploying AI services across cloud, edge and sovereign environments.

More than 150 poster presentations will highlight cutting-edge research from the global AI community, spanning model innovation, robotics, systems architecture and new AI applications.

AI Across Industries and Around the World: GTC will turn downtown San Jose into an AI campus, spanning 10 venues. Cesar Chavez Park will host a Day and Night Market featuring food, entertainment and live programming. The All-In Podcast will host interviews from the show floor on Wednesday, March 18. Student and Community Day on Thursday, March 19, will open GTC to the broader community at a discounted rate.

Virtual programming with customized regional content and programming is also available through the online session catalog.

A Global Lineup of Leaders: Representatives from organizations building every layer of the AI industrial system — including cloud platforms, model labs, application developers and robotics companies — will share how AI is driving productivity and transformation across every industry.

Participating organizations include Adobe, Agile Robots, Agility Robotics, AI2, AMP Coalition, Black Forest Labs, Canva, CodeRabbit, Cohere, Crusoe Energy Systems, Cursor, Dassault Systèmes, Decagon, General Motors, Genspark, Google DeepMind, Hugging Face, IBM Research, idealworks, Inception Labs, Johnson & Johnson, Kimi (Moonshot AI), L'Oréal, Lucid Motors, Magic AI, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Poolside, Physical Intelligence, Reflection AI, Runway, Siemens, Shopify, Snap, Tesla, Together AI, Thinking Machines Lab, Uber Technologies, Universal Robots, the U.S. Department of Energy, Vention and others.

NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A

NVIDIA will hold a Q&A session for investors and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, at 9 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investor.nvidia.com.

